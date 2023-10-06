Colorado Mountain Retreat Bordering National Forest to Sell at Luxury Auction® Oct 20

Recently looking for a buyer at $4.4 million, this 35-acre mountainside retreat in Pagosa Springs, CO will now be sold at luxury auction® to the highest bidder. The Oct 20th auction sale will be managed by Platinum Luxury Auctions, who is working in tandem with listing brokerages Team Pagosa Realty Group and Exit Realty Home & Ranch. The multi-structure property borders the nearly 2 million-acre San Juan National Forest and offers panoramic views of Chimney Rock National Monument. Discover more at COLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, October 20, 2023, a luxury auction® with real-time bidding will be held to determine the new owner of a mountainside retreat in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The multi-structure property enjoys panoramic views of the Chimney Rock National Monument, and sits on 35 private acres bordering the San Juan National Forest, which spans more than 1.8-million protected acres in southwestern Colorado.

After first hitting the market asking $4.4 million, the property will now be sold to the highest bidder. The no-reserve terms of the auction sale mean the property will go to the highest bidder regardless of the high bid amount. The homeowners retained luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions to manage the sale. Platinum will work in cooperation with listing agents Laura Daniels of Team Pagosa Realty Group and Scott Miller of Exit Realty Home & Ranch.

“The incredible views and unique location of the property simply can’t be reproduced,” stated David Ashcroft, Platinum’s Managing Director. “Direct views of a national monument and the ability to walk into 2 million acres of national forest right next door are not your average amenities.”

The property includes 4 structures: a main residence, guesthouse, cabin, and large workshop with garage. Collectively, there are 7 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half bathrooms, and approximately 6,120 sf of interiors, excluding the workshop.

The 3,600-sf, two-story main residence is situated on the upper portion of the parcel, a short distance from the additional living quarters and workshop. It was built in 2019 by area homebuilder Tim Horning, and features a relaxed, “rustic mountain luxury” design that includes lofted ceilings, natural wood finishes and an open floor plan. The spectacular views are emphasized via the home’s many oversized windows, in addition to large terraces outfitted in all-weather decking. The residence also features a chef’s kitchen, multiple fireplaces, outdoor jacuzzi tub, and a two-vehicle garage with heating and epoxy flooring.

The separate guesthouse (3 bd/2 bth) and cabin (1 bd/1 bth) are located just down the mountain from the main residence, and are positioned next to one another, sharing a large, elevated patio that’s perfect for taking in the fresh mountain air.

Located about 20 yards from the guest quarters, the large workshop features an office, storage closets, one standard garage bay, and one oversized garage bay with doors on each side for drive-through access and storage of large vehicles like RVs or trailered boats. It also includes a mobile steam room and full bath on the lower level, while the upper level is outfitted as a billiards room and fitness center.

Interested buyers and real estate brokers may preview the property now through Oct 19, the day prior to the auction sale. James Smith, Platinum’s project manager for the transaction, can be reached at 800.997.4235 to schedule property previews or to field general questions. Additional information is also located online at COLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.3 billion in non-distressed auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.4 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.