Rite Aid Helps Families Prep for Fall the Rite Way with Family Immunization Day

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fall's arrival brings both the bustling return to routine and the unwelcome beginning of respiratory illness season, but getting vaccinated can be a seamless family affair. Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) will offer a Family Immunization Day at select stores providing families a convenient opportunity to walk in and get the vaccinations they need to protect themselves against the flu, COVID-19, RSV, and other viruses.

Rite Aid’s upcoming Family Immunization Day offers families the flexibility of a walk-in clinic, allowing them to conveniently receive routine vaccinations over the weekend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at select locations.

“As a retail pharmacy deeply rooted in community care, our priority is to ensure our customers have convenient access to the essential immunizations they require at a time that best aligns with their lifestyle,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “With the whirlwind of fall schedules in full swing, our weekend walk-in clinic serves as a seamless solution, empowering customers to proactively prioritize their health and safeguard their families as we approach the holiday season.”

Rite Aid pharmacists can immunize adults and children three years of age and older. Immunizations for Family Immunization Day include routine vaccinations that provide critical protection against certain diseases, some of which are required for certain ages, activities, or for overseas travel. These include shingles, tetanus, pertussis, HPV (human papilloma virus), among others, depending on age and state regulations, in addition to the available flu and COVID-19 (2023-2024) vaccines.

Customers can check with their local Rite Aid to see if it’s a participating location. Customers who are unable to attend a Family Immunization Day can schedule an appointment for necessary vaccinations at their local Rite Aid through the online scheduling tool.

To help customers determine which routine immunizations are right for them, Rite Aid offers an Immunization Evaluation Questionnaire on its website. The questionnaire guides customers to ensure they are up to date with all necessary immunizations based on their age, conditions or occupation.

