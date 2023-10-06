Leonardo DRS Celebrates Five Years of Going Pink at AUSA to Raise Money for Military Women and Family Members Suffering from Breast Cancer

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it will celebrate its fifth year of sponsoring the “Stick It to Cancer” fundraiser at the United States Army (AUSA) expo in Washington, D.C. to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and support military members and their families dealing with breast cancer.

Leonardo DRS is again partnering with The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) to raise awareness of breast cancer. DRS will donate to HJF to support its breast cancer programs including the Look Good, Feel Better program, which gives active and retired military women, men, and family members affected by breast cancer an improved quality of life as they undergo and recuperate from cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, October 10th, the Leonardo DRS booth (Located in Hall A, #1209) will be “Going Pink” to encourage exhibition participants to join the fundraising effort and recognize friends and relatives who have battled this disease.

To participate in the “Stick It to Cancer” fundraiser, AUSA show attendees can pick up a copy of Defense News on Monday, October 9th, with a breast cancer awareness sticker on the front cover. Use the sticker to write name of a loved one who has been affected by cancer and place it on the Wall of Heroes at the DRS exhibit during the show. For every sticker placed on the Wall, DRS will donate $10 dollars to HJF to support breast cancer programs including the Look Good, Feel Better program, up to $20,000. Show attendees can also pick up stickers at the DRS booth.

“An individual’s battle with breast cancer can be overwhelming. But there are resources to help patients faced with the stress of treatment find hope and encouragement. The Look Good, Feel Better program is just that,” said HJF President and CEO Dr. Joseph Caravalho, Jr. “HJF is fortunate to be positioned in a way that enables us to facilitate the generous donation from Leonardo DRS so that it goes to those who need it most and helps spread that feeling of hope.”

“Leonardo DRS has made the men and women of our Armed Services and their families a primary focus for our corporate social responsibility campaigns, and it is an honor to continue to partner with HJF and support their important work,” said Bill Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS. “We are excited to see the continued positive response for this initiative at AUSA after five years, and it reminds us just how much of an impact HJF has in the lives of our military families.”

The Look Good Feel Better program is a non-medical public service that teaches beauty techniques to people with breast cancer to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment. The program includes lessons on skin and nail care, cosmetics, wigs and turbans, accessories and styling, helping people with cancer to find some normalcy in a life that is by no means normal.

