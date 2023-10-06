Becker Logistics is Winning With a New Beginning

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker Logistics, LLC, a prominent player in the Freight Brokers/Intermediaries sector, has successfully transitioned their financing facility to Wintrust Bank. According to Tim McKean, the firm’s CFO, “Our journey to find a more suitable facility led us to Wintrust, who offered us additional flexibility and demonstrated their capabilities as a reputable banking institution.”

The switch marks the end of Becker Logistics’ relationship with Bank of America (BoA). While expressing gratitude towards their former bank, McKean specifically acknowledged Bill Zaleski, Becker's relationship manager, for his excellent service. “Bill exhibited unwavering support, open communication and exceptional service during our time with BoA,” McKean added.

Jim Becker, the CEO of Becker Logistics stated, “Becker Logistics is entering into its 27th year of business. To be around for a quarter century plus is quite the achievement. LaSalle Bank was purchased by Bank of America and for 20 years we have been with BoA and to end that relationship and go into a new relationship with Wintrust, I refer back to an old quote that I love, ‘We get to welcome the endings as much as we welcome the beginnings.’ The BoA team, their staff are all fantastic, Zaleski is a personal friend. I am looking forward to the next 20 years with Wintrust.”

Both McKean and Becker are confident that partnering with Wintrust is a strategic move aligning with the company’s ambitious growth plans for 2024. They believe that the enhanced financial flexibility and support offered by Wintrust will be instrumental in driving Becker Logistics’ expansion initiatives and fortifying its position in the competitive freight and logistics market.

About Becker Logistics: Becker Logistics is a transportation management company that matches over 600 current customers with its top-quality asset-based carriers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Becker Logistics has over 70,000 contracts with asset-based carriers, and a dependable network of quality truck and rail carriers. Our operations include, but are not limited to, truckload or less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbeds, dry vans or drop trailers, temperature controlled, expedited, hazardous materials, warehousing, supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL). Becker Logistics offers a dependable and reliable route for solving urgent shipping issues and supports its customers through a trusted network of high-quality carriers.