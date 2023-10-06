Carelon Health Hosts Free Online Fitness Classes for People of All Abilities on National Sneaker Day, October 9

CERRITOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staying active is a great way to support whole health and have fun at the same time. Carelon Health, an advanced primary care provider with 38 locations across the country, is encouraging seniors to grab their sneakers and a friend, and then join them for a free online fitness class for all ages and abilities. Specially designed by Nifty After FiftyTM, this hour-long class will be held virtually on Oct. 9, 2023, from 11 am – 12 pm PDT.

Regular exercise can help with heart health, improve balance, increase flexibility and strength. Additionally, fitness activity can help with mental wellbeing and sleep. In-person classes have the added benefit of meeting new people to socialize, getting personalized wellness coaching, and healthy snacks to enjoy.

“Our goal with these classes is to promote the value of physical activity for everyone, no matter your age or health condition,” said Dr. Paul Mikulecky, chief medical officer for Carelon Health. “It’s harder to find programs that are geared toward those that may have more limitations or chronic health conditions that prevent them from being able to do high intensity exercise. These classes from Carelon Health and Nifty After Fifty are designed to fill that gap.”

Nifty After Fifty offers health and wellness programs for people of all abilities to enhance and improve physical, mental and social health. Carelon Health offers Nifty After Fifty as an added benefit to patients, but the virtual and in-person classes on October 9 are free to those who register at the Carelon Health Events Calendar (class size is limited).

