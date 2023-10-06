Good Life Television Announces Registered Dietitian and The MIND Diet Author, Maggie Moon, MS, RD, Will Bring Together Leading Health and Wellness Brands for Groundbreaking Brain Health Event

Maggie Moon, MS, RD, brain health nutrition expert and best-selling author of The MIND Diet (Simon & Schuster, 2021) focused on culturally sensitive approaches to optimal brain health nutrition through the life cycle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Maggie Moon, MS, RD, brain health nutrition expert and best-selling author of The MIND Diet (Simon & Schuster, 2021) focused on culturally sensitive approaches to optimal brain health nutrition through the life cycle. (Photo: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the world’s largest meeting of food and nutrition experts at FNCE, Maggie Moon, MS, RD is hosting an event called, “Party in The Pink,” which aims to raise awareness about the critical role nutrition plays in cognitive function and overall brain health. The expression, to be “in the pink,” is about enjoying optimal health and vitality, and a thriving mind is an essential part of that.

“After working together for years in the media nutrition space, it is so exciting to join forces with Maggie Moon, MS, RD for this influential event,” said Parker Wallace, CEO of Good Life Television (formerly RDTV). “Not only will the top nutrition experts in the country be in attendance, but we will also be filming and producing Party in the Pink to be broadcast on Mile High Living (KMGH-TV) and Great Day Colorado (KDVR-TV).”

“The select group that has been invited to this event is shaping the public discourse on nutrition in this country,” said Moon. “What I hope they takeaway is an appreciation for the power of nutrition to bolster brain health in a joyful way, and that they are uniquely positioned to improve public health by giving brain health nutrition the attention it deserves.”

Centrum, California Prunes, California Walnuts, Wild Blueberry Association of North America and Pompeian Olive Oil are proud to announce their partnership for this event, which will take place on Sunday, October 8th in downtown Denver.

“Cognitive aging is a top concern for older adults,” said Alpa Shah, Haleon Medical Lead, U.S. Wellness Medical Affairs. “Centrum is committed to supporting evidence-based nutrition for healthy aging.”

Results from two clinical trials sponsored by Haleon, with 4,463 participants, indicate Centrum Silver multivitamins can support memory in older adults, offering an accessible way to support brain health as you age.

Culinary innovation and science will be colliding at the Party in the Pink, where health research is brought to life through an elevated, chef-driven menu. “What we eat is absolutely crucial for nourishing the brain on a cellular level,” Moon said. “I’m proud that this event is supported by only the best partners, each chosen for their important role in supporting brain health and healthy aging, as well as their commitment to sound science. They’re also all products I have at home and use regularly.”

California prunes, a culinary star on the event’s menu, are rich in antioxidant polyphenols, which are known for boosting focus and memory.

“Prunes have long been known for their role in gut health and our research is helping us understand so much more about the connection the gut has to our brains and overall well being,” said Kiaran Locy, Director of Brand & Industry Communications for the California Prune Board. “This event is a tremendous opportunity to educate this well-respected group of dietitians on the benefits of prunes and highlight their delicious taste as well.”

California walnuts are a powerhouse of important nutrients that support brain health and the only nut to provide an excellent source of the essential plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g/oz.), which research has shown to support heart health and brain health.1,2,3

“We will continue to be committed to arming credentialed nutrition experts like dietitians with the latest research and resources to help recommend accessible and nutrient dense foods, like walnuts, to their patients and clients,” said Jennifer Olmstead, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing and Communications at the California Walnut Commission.

When it comes to brain health, eating a diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables is critical. The wild blueberry is also an integral part of a brain-healthy lifestyle.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to share with this group of accomplished health professionals the important brain health benefits of wild blueberries, while also allowing them to taste just how delicious our little berries from Maine are," said Kitty Broihier, MS, RD, LD and Nutrition Advisor to the Wild Blueberry Association of North America. “Numerous studies have shown the brain-healthy effects of wild blueberries for all ages - from children to teens to adults."

Pompeian Olive Oil will be a key ingredient in this 5 star menu; the brand is on a mission to help people Eat, Live and Feel Better.

“As the leading olive oil brand in the U.S, we’re excited to be a part of this event alongside the nation’s leading dietitians, to discuss the essential role that brain health plays in living our best lives,” said Mackenzie D. Brown, Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Pompeian. “Studies show that when combined with following the Mediterranean Diet and physical exercise, diets rich in extra virgin olive oil can boost your mood, reduce stress and improve mental health. Pompeian is proud to be a key ingredient in our consumer’s pursuit towards better brain health.”

With growing concerns about cognitive health and an increasing interest in maintaining a sharp mind as we age, this gathering of “great minds” will provide attendees with valuable insight about how to unlock the potential of our most vital organ.

About Maggie Moon, MS, RD

Maggie Moon provides evidence-based food and nutrition solutions for optimal brain health delivered with cultural humility. Her focus is helping everyone strengthen their cognitive resilience, and in this way add more life to years, from early life to older adulthood.

She is author of the Brain Health chapter in The Culinary Medicine Textbook (In press), lead author of the Medical Nutrition Therapy for Neurologic Disorders chapter in the latest editions of Krause and Mahan’s Food and the Nutrition Care Process (Elsevier, 2020, 2022), and best-selling author of The MIND Diet (Simon & Schuster, 2021). In 2020, she was recognized as a Champion of Wellness in the Healthy Aging category by VeryWell.

Moon is a registered dietitian with clinical training from New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia and Cornell, a master of science degree in nutrition education from Columbia University, and culinary training from The New School of Cooking in Los Angeles. She and her husband live in Los Angeles, where she creates content for MINDdietMeals.com and is working on her next book.

1 U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019. fdc.nal.usda.gov.

2 Sala-Vila A, Fleming J, Kris-Etherton P, Ros E. Impact of alpha-linolenic acid, the vegetable omega-3 fatty acid, on cardiovascular disease and cognition [published ahead of print February 16, 2022]. Advances in Nutrition.

3 Barceló-Coblijn G, Murphy EJ. Alpha-linolenic acid and its conversion to longer chain n3 fatty acids: Benefits for human health and a role in maintaining tissue n-3 fatty acid levels. Prog Lipid Res.