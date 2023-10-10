$1.9 Billion SpirePoint Private Client Launches with tru Independence

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence, (“tru”) an $11.5 billion national independent advisory platform, today announced the launch of SpirePoint Private Client, (“SpirePoint”), an independent RIA established by Founding Partners, Trent Leyda, Kay Campione, CFP® and Jim Beindorf, CPA.

The new firm, formerly The Leyda Group at Morgan Stanley, consists of the founding partners and associate team members Susie Zimmerman, Heather Tritt and Tara Carabello. The group has a strong history of industry recognition, most recently as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Team for 2023 that they bring with them as they launch their independent journey.

Additionally, Leyda has consistently been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as Barron's Top Advisors by State for 2022 and 2023. Campione, formerly a Foreign Service Officer with the United States Department of State, transitioned back to the financial services industry over twelve years ago and holds the designation of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®).

Beindorf brings experience in tax and planning and enjoyed a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) prior to joining the team, while Zimmerman has over 16 years of industry experience and manages all team operations, business and service functions ensuring white-glove execution and service.

Tritt, with 20 years in the financial service industry, is the foundation of the firm’s day-to-day operations offering the team’s daily goal of exceptional service. Carabello is another vastly experienced client service associate, having first entered into the industry almost two decades ago. With a combined experience of almost seven decades, SpirePoint remains steadfast in providing personalized and tailored planning services specifically designed to meet the needs of clients and their families.

“One of SpirePoint’s founding principles is to help clients navigate the complexities and responsibilities that accompany financial success. We want clients to focus on their interests, activities and people that enrich their lives,” remarked Leyda. “We are excited to plant SpirePoint’s flag firmly as an independent company and embark on something that matters in building, maintaining, and growing the wealth for those we serve.”

In addition to selecting tru, SpirePoint has chosen Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions (“GSAS” or “Goldman”) as their custodian. SpirePoint believes that Goldman’s long history in a variety of economic environments will bring their clients deep access to intellectual capital and research. Through GSAS, SpirePoint will be able to leverage Goldman’s robust capabilities around public and private investments, custody, and lending solutions.

“We are very excited to be working closely with Trent and SpirePoint to transition a team of this scale and complexity to independence. Their selection of GSAS provides them an intuitive, digital-forward platform which enhances transparency, increases efficiency, and provides greater control over their business,” said Richard Lofgren, Managing Director at GSAS.

“Goldman’s depth of services stood out in providing us exceptional tools and resources. We have access to other custodians as well depending on the needs of clients,” added Leyda.

“The SpirePoint team is remarkable in their approach as fiduciaries for their clients. Their expertise lies in serving individuals and families with ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and complex portfolios and estates, while our strength at tru lies in providing a platform to enable innovation, execution, and service,” said Craig Stuvland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of tru. “The synergies and values between the two firms is undeniable. We are innovative, creative, committed to excellence and have the underlying client’s best interest as our mission.”

For more information about SpirePoint, please visit the company website at www.spirepointpc.com.

For more information about tru, contact Max Camp at max@tru-ind.com.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established RIAs and breakaway advisors seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is a service delivery firm that creates a unique experience for advisors through the combination of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being a fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com

Independence Optimized.℠