Kansas City’s Metropolitan Community College Adds YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform To its Suite of High-Impact Ed-Tech Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City has expanded its suite of ed-tech tools with the addition of YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform. The institution also uses the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform. YuJa Verity allows instructors to create and administer proctored assessments to students, safeguarding the integrity of assessments with robust features that help prevent cheating.

The institution issued an RFP seeking a test proctoring platform that enabled a variety of testing workflows, including the ability for test-takers to complete Canvas and third-party exams. YuJa Verity offers automated and live online proctoring with AI-enhanced facial recognition for identification verification, a browser-based Lockdown App, and the ability to proctor students who are not enrolled in the institution’s LMS, such as for placement tests. The Lockdown App provides enhanced security for the test environment with the ability to prevent students from viewing other applications on their device, recording, and other measures to prevent common methods of bypassing proctor settings.

“Metropolitan Community College has been using YuJa’s high-impact tools for years. We’re always glad when institutions trust us to provide comprehensive ed-tech solutions to meet their diverse needs,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Verity will integrate seamlessly into MCC’s proctoring environment to provide secure testing across its campuses.”

ABOUT METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Metropolitan Community College, founded in 1915 as the Kansas City Polytechnic Institute, is the oldest public institution of higher learning in Kansas City, Missouri. The institution was the first community college established in Missouri and one of the first colleges in the country to award an associate degree. MCC offers 125 associate degree and certificate programs. Its campuses — MCC-Blue River, MCC-Longview, MCC-Maple Woods, MCC-Online and MCC-Penn Valley — educate about 20,000 students annually through credit and noncredit courses and business services.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.