Forsta, a Technology Company, Adds Publicis Media to its Growing Portfolio of Technology Customers in Germany

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forsta, the leading technology company in transforming the human experience (HX) across customer, employee, patient, member and consumer journeys, today announced it has expanded its portfolio of technology customers in the DACH region via the addition of Publicis Media, one of the largest media agency networks in the world operating in over 100 countries, and specializing in one-to-one consumer engagement at scale. Publicis will implement Forsta’s Human Experience (HX) Platform technology to deliver cutting-edge research for its clients.

“We are looking forward to integrating Forsta’s technology to strengthen our process of collecting and analyzing client insights,” said Anna-Carina Vollmer, group head of data research at Publicis Media. “Our clients need actionable data at their fingertips to drive business results, and Forsta enables us to deliver on that need.”

Forsta’s HX Platform is built on 30 years of technology expertise in market research, customer and employee experience. In addition to quantitative and qualitative research technology solutions, the platform combines digital functions for storytelling and data visualization as well as tactical and strategic action management. Utilizing the platform, researchers can collect, analyze, visualize and act on data about assessments, opinions, sensitivities and behavioral intentions on a unified platform.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Publicis Media to Forsta as we continue to grow our footprint in the critically important DACH region,” said Michael Lersch, managing director for Forsta Deutschland. “Technology is fundamental to the collection, evaluation and analysis of large data sets in market research and customer experience. The Forsta HX Platform and our team of experts will help Publicis Media and its clients to tap the experiences of their audiences and ultimately deepen those connections to drive greater value.”

About Forsta – A Technology Company

Forsta, a technology company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

About Publicis Media

Publicis Media is one of the largest media agency networks in the world and part of the French communications group Publicis Groupe. Publicis Media is the umbrella for the global agency brands Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith, which manage and constantly develop the customer business in strategic communications consulting in over 100 countries. These agencies and their customers are supported within Publicis Media by central specialist teams in the following areas: Data and Technology, Analytics and Insights, Research, Content, Media Buying and Business Development.