ODDSworks to Premiere its BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server & Gaming Content with Loto-Québec

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODDSworks, Inc., a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that it has teamed up with Loto-Québec, to deploy its BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform with proprietary and third-party game content in Canada.

ODDSworks will be supplying unique and differentiated online casino, table, scratch cards and video poker games to Loto-Québec.

“We are excited to bring ODDSworks’ game content to our offering,” said Stéphane Martel, Head of Product and Innovation with Loto-Québec. “ODDSworks’ extensive library of proprietary table games will hit the mark with our players.”

“ODDSworks is honored to work with Loto-Québec in its first Canadian market. We expect great results that will lead to further growth with our neighbors to the north,” said Steven De Mar EVP at ODDSworks. “We are excited to see what the future brings with Loto-Québec.”

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec is a government corporation in the Canadian province of Quebec. Established in 1969, it is responsible for overseeing all lottery and gaming activities in the province.

The corporation operates lottery games such as draw games and scratch cards, casinos and gaming halls, network bingo products, video lottery, and online gambling via its lotoquebec.com site. It is a member of the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation, and administers national games within the province.

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved in all key North American jurisdictions. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market opening. ODDSworks plans to integrate with many major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSWorks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player’s inside out.