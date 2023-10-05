Family engagement leader CampusESP welcomes Customer 350: St. John’s University

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CampusESP, the leading provider of technology solutions that help colleges and universities engage parents and families, announced today that it signed its 350th customer, St. John’s University.

Founded in 2016, CampusESP is the go-to leader in family engagement solutions in higher education. The company’s platform and support services enable institutions to communicate and connect with both prospective and current families, providing critical information and facilitating student success.

St. John’s turned to CampusESP as part of a year-long focus on scaling their family engagement strategy. The process began in January when Karen Moritz Simons was hired as the school’s first Director of Parent & Family Connections.

“Prior to my arrival, parent outreach was sporadic and done by various groups, mostly in career services. Families only received intermittent attention,” said Simons. “But more and more families are involved in their student's experience. They want to make sure the investment they are making in education is going to pay off. We needed a strategy that reflected that parents and families are integral to the college experience — they are constituents of the university in many different ways from enrollment to advancement.”

Simons says her mission is to provide families with the information they need to support their students. But as an office of one, providing personalized content to the 16,000 parents in her database was not scalable.

With CampusESP, St. John’s will be able to easily share reminders, news, and important updates with the school’s families through automated and tailored newsletters and targeted announcements. By getting these families the right information at the right time, parents will be better able to advise their students, strengthening their support system and helping them stay successful and on path to graduation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome St. John’s as our 350th partner school,” said Dave Becker, CEO and co-founder of CampusESP. “More and more, institutions are recognizing the influence and impact of families but facing the realities of stretched staffs and budgets. CampusESP can help by serving as an extension of their team and allow them to both efficiently scale efforts and see improvements in student outcomes.”

As St. John’s launches with CampusESP, Simons has high expectations for how she’ll now be able to support families, meet them where they are, and provide critical support equitably. In particular she hopes to better serve first-generation families and those not actively engaging in other areas the university historically has utilized, like on social media.

“With the help of CampusESP, I can be the resource here at St. John’s that parents and families feel like they can go to when they don’t have the answers or know how to help their students,” she said. “Having this connection with families can only strengthen and improve the student experience here. And that’s what it's all about.”

About CampusESP

CampusESP is the #1 solution to turn family involvement into student success. A modern, all-in-one family engagement platform helps institutions share personalized, timely content with families across web, mobile, email, and text message. From enrollment to retention to fundraising, today’s parents are involved in their student’s journey. With a strategic family engagement plan, CampusESP helps colleges and universities channel parent influence into results. To learn more, visit campusesp.com.

About St. John’s University

St. John’s University is a private, coeducational, Roman Catholic University founded in 1870 by the Congregation of the Mission (the Vincentians), with its main campus located in Queens, NY. St. John’s University also has campuses and locations on Staten Island and in Manhattan; in Rome, Italy; in Paris, France; and in Limerick, Ireland.

St. John’s University is comprised of six Schools and Colleges, including the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, The Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies, St. John’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, The Peter J. Tobin College of Business (including the Maurice R. Greenberg School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science ), The School of Education, and the School of Law. As of Fall 2022, the University has more than 1,400 full-time and part-time faculty; 15,652 undergraduate students; and 4,011 graduate students who come from 48 states and 118 countries. St. John’s offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs, including 16 doctoral programs.