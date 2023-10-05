Altera Digital Health and Harris Affinity Partner to Strengthen Healthcare Organization Financials

NEW YORK & WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, and Harris Affinity (Affinity), a leading provider of financial decision support tools, today announced their new reseller agreement. The partnership will enable Altera to bring Affinity Decision Support (ADS), a financial and operational performance optimization platform and a recipient of HFMA’s Peer Review Certification for 2023, to its healthcare organization clients around the world.

Roughly half of U.S. hospitals ended 2022 with negative margins as expenses rose at a higher rate than revenues. Altera recognized the market demand for solutions that support financial stability and saw an opportunity to supplement its own offerings with ADS. A leader in activity-based costing, ADS is leveraged by hundreds of hospitals and health care systems across the U.S. and Canada including Franciscan Alliance, Montage Health and the major hospitals across the Ontario province. The reseller agreement means Altera can now offer clients the KLAS-ranked solution consisting of cost accounting, contract modeling and budgeting modules used to track and manage planning, performance, analysis and continuous improvement.

“From continued pandemic recovery efforts to economic pressures like inflation, healthcare organizations of all sizes in recent years have seen their margins shrink even smaller,” said Tim Fitzgerald, Portfolio Leader and Senior Executive Vice President, Harris Affinity. “Affinity is proud to partner with Altera to bring greater predictability and financial peace of mind to healthcare organizations in this everchanging industry.”

Altera Digital Health was founded in May 2022 following the acquisition of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment by N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris), an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Affinity is also a member of the Harris Healthcare portfolio, enabling the two organizations to tap into shared synergies to the benefit of their joint clients.

“As a fellow member of the Harris Healthcare family, we knew Affinity would share Altera’s intense focus on client needs and success, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Marcus Perez, President, Altera Digital Health. “I look forward to working with Affinity in service of our clients and their bottom lines to support the essential services they provide their communities every day.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to connect and inspire healthier communities. Formerly the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment, Altera’s platform approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. Together, with our clients, we’re bringing next-level healthcare within reach. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.

About Harris Affinity

Harris Affinity (Affinity) is a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity’s flagship product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.