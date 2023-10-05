Alabama A&M University Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Test Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams and Professional Certifications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alabama A&M University announced today that a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan will immediately provide all of its students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and free test prep for professional licensing exams including the bar exam, USMLE®, INBDE®, and NCLEX-RN® exam. Additionally, students can also prepare for the CFA® exam for free through Kaplan.

This latest investment in its students builds on Alabama A&M’s commitment to providing greater access for students and addresses what is yet another “cost of college” many students and families must find resources to meet. The new partnership aims to improve matriculation to graduate and professional schools, improve professional licensing passage rates, and improve employability for AAMU graduates.

As part of Kaplan’s All Access initiative, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and Alabama A&M is its newest HBCU partner, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University and Spelman College. Cleveland State University is also a partner and reports outstanding results since signing on in 2022; and in September, the school expanded this offering to alumni. And most recently, Rutgers Law School signed up to offer all of its students free Kaplan bar exam prep courses.

“We are excited about what this means for student success on our campus,” said John D. Jones, Ph.D., Alabama A&M’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We know our students have the capacity and the potential to compete with the very best. This initiative not only removes another barrier towards greater academic achievement; it unlocks career aspirations as well. That’s what makes this such an important win for AAMU.”

“Kaplan’s All Access services are going to deliver a career path-changing educational experience to AAMU students and we’re looking forward to working with the school’s visionary administration to make this happen. By becoming an All Access partner, AAMU is demonstrating that they are committed to their students’ success for the long haul and sees in them the leaders of tomorrow in a wide variety of industries, from business to law to medicine and much more,” said Mark Reimonenq, director of university partnerships, Kaplan. “Kaplan’s All Access knocks down barriers and instead builds bridges of opportunities for students who want to do well on important exams and get into top graduate programs and jump start their careers.”

Alabama A&M students who are interested in enrolling in a Kaplan test prep course should contact their academic advisor. For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about the company’s exam prep programs.

About Alabama A&M

Founded in 1875, Alabama A&M University is a public, comprehensive, 1890 land-grant institution committed to access and opportunity. As Alabama’s largest HBCU (Historically Black College or University), Alabama A&M is dedicated to providing a student-centered educational environment for the emergence of scholars, scientists, leaders, and critical thinkers who are equipped to excel through their contributions and leadership in a global society. Through its four academic colleges and graduate school, AAMU brings to life its motto ‘Service is Sovereignty’ and serves as a center of excellence for Alabama and beyond. Learn more about Alabama A&M at www.aamu.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.