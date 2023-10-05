Banuba Helps Uhive Surpass 3 Million Downloads

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uhive, an innovative social network, integrated Banuba Video Editor SDK as a part of their core user experience. It helped users create shareworthy content, and as a result the engagement and popularity of Uhive skyrocketed.

Banuba’s product was chosen for its expansive feature set, ease of integration, and enhanced engagement options it provides.

“At Uhive, we've had the pleasure of working with Banuba's video editing SDK, which has added an exciting dimension to our platform. This integration has allowed us to offer our users a dynamic and immersive content creation experience. Pleasure working with Banuba team,” Haneen Fayed, Product Manager at Uhive said.

To date, Uhive has more than 3 million downloads on Android and iOS, with thousands more every day.

Banuba Video Editor SDK is a ready-made suite enabling the creation of audiovisual content. Its features include:

Trimming/merging

Drafts

Text and GIF overlays

AR masks

Transition effects

Rapid/slo-mo

Color filters

Virtual backgrounds

Slideshows

It is available for native Android and iOS, as well as React Native and Flutter.

About Uhive

Uhive is a UK-based platform revolutionizing social media. It features gamification, tokenomics, decentralized moderation, and other unique additions that make it stand out from the crowd. More innovations are coming, including a metaverse.

About Banuba

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 7 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Besides online try-on solutions for makeup, headwear, jewelry, glasses, and more, it offers a Face filters SDK and Video Editor SDK – ready-made modules to apply effects and edit videos.