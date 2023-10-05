Vim and Credo Health Partner to Empower Value-Based Providers with an AI-Enhanced VBC Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vim, the leading point-of-care connection and provider engagement platform, and Credo Health, the most complete medical record retrieval and analysis solution on the market today, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at driving point-of-care engagement with a comprehensive clinical profile for every patient.

The partnership enables value-based care (VBC) providers to achieve improved outcomes, reduce costs, and elevate the patient experience. This offering combines Credo’s insights from its PreDx AI-powered medical retrieval and analysis solution with Vim’s unmatched EHR-integrated point-of-care connection and engagement platform.

The initial joint offering is expected to support quality score performance and suspected diagnosis review for VBC providers and the surrounding ecosystem. Credo’s PreDx solution analyzes and extracts meaningful insights from a patient’s medical history. The combined solution leverages Vim’s proprietary bi-directional workflow capabilities and its context-aware, read-write-capable applications to deliver those insights in workflow and directly impact performance and outcomes for VBC providers.

Through Vim's flagship in-EHR technology, Vim Connect, the partnership can scale improvements to value-based care in real clinical settings rapidly across Vim's thousands of connected provider organizations and within minutes for newly connected providers. Credo and Vim have already finalized a list of candidate customers for launch and share enthusiasm for the power of the combined offering.

“Providing clinicians with unique, relevant patient data within the context of existing EHR workflows improves VBC adoption and success,” said Oron Afek, CEO of Vim. “Our collaboration with Credo will enable healthcare providers to access curated and comprehensive patient information in real-time, empowering them to deliver more effective care."

“Our partnership brings together best-in-class EHR workflow integration with AI-powered medical retrieval and analysis to truly transform the way providers deliver value-based care,” said Carm Huntress, CEO and founder of Credo Health. “Through our partnership, we expect VBC providers to greatly improve the care, outcomes, and financial performance of their practices with a solution that is fully integrated into the EHR.”

Vim and Credo Health's partnership will redefine healthcare delivery and accelerate VBC’s realization of a digitally connected future. Together, they aim to improve patient health outcomes by helping VBC providers utilize data more effectively for better decision-making.

About Credo Health

Credo Health's PreDx product offers a pre-encounter risk analysis, clinical summaries and HEDIS Gap Closure through an AI-enabled analysis of digital medical records, allowing healthcare providers to make more informed clinical decisions and deliver more personalized care. Through its innovative solutions, Credo is transforming healthcare, facilitating better decision-making, and driving meaningful progress in the industry. For more information, visit credohealth.com.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data to workflow at health care’s “last mile”: within clinical operations and at the point of patient care. Health plans and medical providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health system. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high-quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, visit getvim.com.