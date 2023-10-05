PAR Technology Corporation Has Entered into An Exclusive Unified Point-of-Sale Agreement

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology leader and pioneer of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced that it has been selected as the exclusive point of sale (POS) software and services provider, with Brink POS® and marketplace order management software, with MENU Link, for Burger King® traditional restaurants in North America. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation.

PAR’s Brink POS is a next-gen POS software deployed in more than 21,000 restaurant locations to enable their growth. The cloud-native platform facilitates omni-channel ordering, kitchen management, restaurant operations, and analytics in a fully configurable system, all while maintaining a user-friendly design that optimizes operator experience and guest engagement. Brink POS’ robust APIs ensure that customers can quickly integrate their existing IT stacks with the new PAR system, ensuring rapid and low-friction rollouts.

PAR’s MENU Link technology is one component of the PAR MENU ecosystem for omnichannel ordering. MENU Link streamlines external order management into a single system across the largest delivery marketplaces by integrating third-party ordering platforms, thereby minimizing errors, increasing efficiency, and improving guest satisfaction.

