CVS Health Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Amalgam Rx

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amalgam Rx, Inc., a leader in enabling data-driven health care decision making, announced the participation of CVS Health Ventures in its Series B investment round. The investment supports the scaling of Amalgam’s EHR-integrated clinical decision support platform to provide actionable information for health care providers (HCPs) for use at the point of care. Amalgam’s technology aligns and helps realize shared savings agreements between payers and HCPs.

“Our investment in Amalgam reflects our commitment to redefining health care by making care delivery simpler, more personalized and better connected,” said Vijay Patel, Managing Partner and co-founder of CVS Health Ventures, the company’s dedicated corporate venture capital platform. “Amalgam’s point-of-care decision making capabilities can help further enhance a data-driven model of integrated care, supporting both providers and patients.”

In addition to the CVS Health Ventures investment, Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, is collaborating with Amalgam at select health systems, implementing Amalgam's EHR-integrated decision support solutions, which are designed to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care for Aetna members.

“Digital Health solutions have become numerous in recent years; however, to be adopted at scale, they must leverage patient-specific data, fit into provider workflow, and align across stakeholder incentives. Delivering actionable insights at the click of a button and driving alignment between payers and providers can help benefit patients and improve health outcomes," said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer of Amalgam.

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam reimagines health care by helping patients and providers make the best decisions possible–in the provider workflow and in patients’ everyday lives. For more than 15 years, our team has been reimagining care delivery and creating lasting change across the chronic care ecosystem. Amalgam’s suite of AI-powered EHR Solutions and SaMD platform enable the leading life sciences companies, health plans, and provider organizations to deliver better care collaboratively. Today, Amalgam's algorithms and applications support patients across four continents and have helped providers make over 50 million clinical decisions. Amalgam’s solutions are powered by billions of RWE streaming data points across its platform. For more information on how Amalgam Rx’s regulated, clinically-validated technologies bring patients and providers closer together, reduce costs for payers, and unlock sustained value for our partners, visit amalgamrx.com.