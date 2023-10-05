Spire Global Selected for NASA IDIQ Contract with $476 Million Ceiling

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been selected for a Multiple-Award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by NASA to provide Earth observation data for the agency’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. The contract will be effective for five years with the opportunity to compete for task orders under a $476 million shared ceiling amongst all contractors selected.

Spire will provide NASA with its comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata and ancillary information from its fully deployed satellite constellation to support NASA’s Earth science research and application activities. Data collected and shared will include, but is not limited to:

GNSS radio occultation (GNSS-RO) soundings, which can be assimilated into weather models to improve global weather forecasting accuracy;

GNSS Reflectometry data (GNSS-R) to measure sea ice, soil moisture and ocean surface wind speed;

Space weather measurements of electron density and scintillation to monitor the ionosphere and prepare for and react to weather events in space;

Satellite state vector, altitude and precise orbit determination data to correct errors in orbital drag models; and

Magnetometer observations

“Better and more accurate Earth observation data is vital to addressing the increasingly complex climate issues we face today,” said Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire. “Our long-standing work with NASA and the CSDA Program uniquely positions us to continue delivering high-quality Earth observation data and innovative solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Spire has participated in the agency’s CSDA Program since its pilot in 2018.

