INSERTING and REPLACING SIXT Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls welcomed SIXT to the United Center for a tour this summer, including the locker room, which was personalized for the visit. Picture from left to right: Artūras Karnišovas, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations of Chicago Bulls; Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT SE; Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT SE, Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President, Revenue & Strategy of Chicago Bulls. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Chicago Bulls welcomed SIXT to the United Center for a tour this summer, including the locker room, which was personalized for the visit. Picture from left to right: Artūras Karnišovas, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations of Chicago Bulls; Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT SE; Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT SE, Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President, Revenue & Strategy of Chicago Bulls. (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insert after ninth paragraph, second sentence of release: At the Bulls’ game on March 1, select fans will receive a complimentary jersey inspired by and designed with Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu courtesy of SIXT.

The updated release reads:

SIXT ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH CHICAGO BULLS

Three-year sponsorship deal marks SIXT’s first U.S. sports sponsorship and will drive brand awareness as SIXT continues robust expansion

SIXT, a global leader in premium mobility services, proudly announces its exciting new sports sponsorship with one of professional basketball’s most storied franchises, the Chicago Bulls. This multi-year partnership is one of two individual SIXT sponsorships with NBA teams and marks the first time SIXT has partnered with a professional sports team in the United States -- SIXT’s most important growth market.

Through its association with the Chicago Bulls, SIXT will increase its brand presence and redefine the mobility space in Chicago and across the United States. SIXT’s partnership with the Bulls will help them transition from being a high-quality challenger brand to a recognized and established premium contender in the competitive U.S. rental car market.

Alexander Sixt, Co-Chief Executive Officer at SIXT SE: “The United States is the most important growth market for SIXT. What makes SIXT different, in particular, is our large premium fleet. Just as we represent premium mobility, the Bulls embody a premium experience in the world of sports. Through our new partnership, we're thrilled to unite our passion for performance and excellence with the world of sports, further enhancing the journeys of our valued customers.”

Konstantin Sixt, Co-Chief Executive Officer at SIXT SE: “We are looking forward to exciting Bulls fans with our first-class rental experience. This iconic franchise resonates with broad audiences, just as our premium rental car services have struck a chord with travelers seeking the best in mobility solutions. The partnership will provide a powerful platform through which we can introduce SIXT as a trusted partner to new customers who deserve the extraordinary when it comes to their car rental experience.”

Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Chicago Bulls: “We are thrilled to welcome SIXT as the official rental car partner of the Chicago Bulls. Like SIXT, we aim to provide a best-in-class experience and deliver memorable moments for our fans. We look forward to working with SIXT over the next few seasons with unique activations including a player inspired jersey.”

In just over 10 years, the United States has become one of the largest global markets for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 22 states and now serves 43 of the most important airports in the U.S., where it has grown rapidly through its commitment to offering a premium fleet and car rental experience at an affordable price.

Chicago is home not only to the Chicago Bulls but is also a pivotal travel hub within the United States, making the Bulls an ideal partner for SIXT. The partnership offers SIXT exclusive rights, unparalleled visibility and opportunities for engagement with fans.

PARTNERSHIP DETAILS

SIXT will have a prominent presence during Bulls home games, with branded spaces that will capture the attention of both in-arena and television audiences. This strategic placement within the arena, on the court, and on television broadcasts will help reinforce SIXT's visibility and recognition among Bulls fans and the broader audience.

SIXT will also offer exclusive hospitality, ticketing, and merchandise options designed specifically for raffles and loyalty programs. This will provide Bulls fans with exceptional opportunities to engage with SIXT, enhancing their overall experience and solidifying the brand's presence in the hearts of Bulls supporters. At the Bulls’ game on March 1, select fans will receive a complimentary jersey inspired by and designed with Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu courtesy of SIXT. Along with this, SIXT will also use the Chicago Bulls logo for its offline and online promotions in the Chicago area.

As SIXT continues its growth in the U.S. market, the company's partnership with the Chicago Bulls, developed in collaboration with global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, symbolizes its commitment to expansion through strategic marketing collaborations. SIXT is dedicated to solidifying its position as a leader in premium car rental services. This partnership reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering the ultimate premium experience to customers. With basketball's global appeal, SIXT is enthusiastic about leveraging the positive emotions associated with the sport to connect with travelers from around the world as they embark on their journeys in the United States.

About SIXT

With its registered office in Pullach near Munich, SIXT SE is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2022, the SIXT Group achieved a record consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 550 million and a significant increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 3.07 billion. SIXT SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

https://about.sixt.com