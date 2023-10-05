Experic Raises Additional Capital in Series B Extension to Support Additional Analytical Laboratory and Spray Drying Investments

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, announced today the successful completion of a Series B extension round of financing. The additional capital is earmarked to support the company's double-digit organic growth and strategic investments in key operational assets.

The funds from this round will be allocated towards additional investments in the company’s previously announced analytical laboratory and spray drying capabilities, which are critical to enhancing Experic's manufacturing capabilities.

David Wood, CEO and chairman of Experic, commented on the development, “The additional funding from seasoned life science investors in this round will enable us to expand technical capabilities and accelerate growth. This reflects the continued confidence in Experic’s business model, scientific expertise, and the client service we deliver daily.”

The strategic investments facilitated by this funding round are expected to bolster Experic’s presence in the biopharmaceutical industry by expanding its service offerings and capabilities.

About Experic

Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and pharmaceutical supply services company, supports every phase of a product’s life cycle from conception to clinical and commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats, including tablets, pellets, capsules, and low dose dry powder inhalation. From our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility, we manage global delivery of the highest quality products, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and customer service. Learn more about our manufacturing and supply services at expericservices.com.