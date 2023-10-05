Unleashing Zero-Touch at the Network Edge: New Architecture Blueprint by FusionLayer and Nearby Computing

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FusionLayer Inc. has today announced a new solution blueprint for automating network instantiation and management processes in the edge clouds. The new architecture has been developed in collaboration with Nearby Computing, the Barcelona-based provider of innovative edge-to-cloud automation platform. By combining the technologies pioneered by the two companies, the joint solution enables fully automated deployment of both network and application workloads in Multi-Access Edge Clouds (MEC).

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) has continued making its way to the mainstream, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry has been investigating the new infrastructure that will be required to host the AI-enabled applications of tomorrow. These activities have paved the way for a new cloud paradigm called edge cloud computing that aims to decentralize cloud computing by moving applications from public clouds to local data centers. The new model is expected to improve both the security and the responsiveness of AI-enabled solutions.

“While edge cloud computing is an ideal model for scaling up AI-enabled applications close to the users, it leads to distributed architectures that increase the network complexity,” said Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and CEO of FusionLayer. “By combining the patented Network Source of Truth technology by FusionLayer with Nearby Computing’s innovative orchestrator for network automation, customers are able to automate network instantiation and also many other management tasks. This opens new ways to monetize the network infrastructure.”

While many telecom companies have made significant investments into emerging technologies like 5G, they have been unable to produce a significant return on the 5G investment. To entice new investments to the edge cloud computing infrastructure required for the AI-enabled applications, the industry is rolling out remotely programmable network services that open network functions through APIs for new Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) business models. The joint blueprint by FusionLayer and Nearby Computing extends this opportunity further still.

“The network source of truth is an essential component for running full process automation for virtualized networks. We are thrilled to collaborate with FusionLayer to provide our customers with this highly efficient solution for network management,” said Josep Martí, CEO of Nearby Computing.

To learn more about FusionLayer’s and Nearby Computing’s groundbreaking network automation footprint for the edge clouds, please download the white paper outlining the joint solution blueprint from here.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer provides patented Network Source of Truth and IP addressing solutions that lay out the automation bedrock for the network functions, intelligent devices, and business applications that connect through the next-generation edge clouds.

About Nearby Computing

The company was founded in 2018 and operates globally from its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain as global leader in Edge Orchestration. Nearby Computing has been Named a 2023 Gartner Cool Vendor in Edge Computing and helps Telcos & Enterprise customers unleash the potential of Edge Computing through Orchestration and Automation of MEC and 5G. NearbyOne is an orchestration platform that goes beyond market standards to manage all tiers of the network, from Cloud and Data Centre to Edge, from a single pane of glass.