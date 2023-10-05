Skechers Collaborates With Influential Artist Ricardo Cavolo

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers is giving its Visual Artist Series a vibrant burst of energy with the eclectic cast behind one of Spain’s most influential artists, Ricardo Cavolo. The new Skechers x Ricardo Cavolo footwear capsule for women features the illustrator’s renowned flaming heart and eye imagery on a curated selection of top styles and comfort technologies.

“My art tells stories of characters and their experiences through images that transcend culture and time,” said Ricardo Cavolo. “To see them continue their journey into this new dimension, where they now walk among us, is such a beautiful concept. It’s lovely to see Skechers celebrating art, and how they’re bringing artists and the fashion industry together to give us this incredible experience.”

“Ricardo Cavolo’s art is one of a kind. Fiery, direct and straight to the heart—literally. You can feel it the moment you see it—both in his images and on the collection’s uppers, which he personally designed,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “In a world where conversations are exploring how best to protect and nurture our creative voice, we are proud to work hand-in-hand with great talent through our Visual Artist Series and show how their ingenuity inspires us. Cavolo’s symbols of love, empathy and hope are all of this, personified.”

A multimedia artisan known for connecting folk and traditional arts with spiritual imagery and modern tattoo culture, Cavolo transforms timeless icons into a dynamic narrative, focusing on portraiture and playfully depicting protagonists through symmetry and symbolism. Known for his illustrations, publications, fashion collaborations and wide range of globally commissioned works, Cavolo’s art has appeared on public murals and in exhibitions from Paris to Moscow, Mexico City and Hong Kong.

The Skechers x Ricardo Cavolo capsule is the second to debut in Skechers’ Visual Artist Series. Launched by American artist and designer Jen Stark’s hypnotic collection of iconic drip patterns this summer, the brand’s gallery of wearable art spotlights visionaries’ distinct designs on Skechers product in a run of launches through 2024. The Skechers x Ricardo Cavolo limited-edition capsule of three unique styles is now available in Spain at skechers.es, the Skechers store at Gran Vía 31 and its shop-in-shop at El Corte Inglés in Madrid, and the brand’s retail location at Portaferrissa 25 in Barcelona—and will roll out to Skechers retail stores and websites in the U.S. and select global markets.

