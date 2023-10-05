AECOM joint venture to provide program management services for the Chicago Department of Water Management’s capital improvement program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that its AECOM-DBS joint venture with minority-owned business enterprise partner DB Sterlin (DBS) has been awarded a 3-year contract to provide program management services to the Chicago Department of Water Management (DWM). In this role, AECOM-DBS will manage the capital improvement program for DWM’s facilities, which deliver nearly 750 million gallons of drinking water to residents daily. Work will focus on numerous DWM assets, including improvements to its 4,300-mile water distribution system, 12 pumping stations, and two of the world’s largest water purification plants.

“Through our work with DWM on their ambitious capital improvement program, we share a deep commitment to ensuring safety, championing sustainability, and optimizing costs for the benefit of Chicago area communities,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “Our Sustainable Legacies strategy centers the role of infrastructure in delivering equitable outcomes, and we’re proud that this program presents a critical opportunity to address one of the greatest health and equity challenges associated with water delivery in the U.S.—lead service line replacement.”

Across the city of Chicago, AECOM-DBS will support the ongoing delivery of high-quality drinking water and efficient management of waste and stormwater infrastructure as well as the replacement of 400,000 lead service lines. The team will use the latest methods in water main design and rehabilitation to identify and address critical water system vulnerabilities, mitigate corrosion, and limit impacts on trees and vegetation. This will include the use of trenchless technologies to minimize costs, accelerate work, and limit disruption to the public. Through its vast expertise, the joint venture will use a facilities planning, design and construction management approach to provide a smooth transition and quickly prioritize DWM’s long-term planning needs while minimizing community disruption.

“We’re proud to build on our longstanding partnership collaborating with DBS on dozens of projects in Chicago to lead DWM’s capital improvement program,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “This partnership combines the expertise of two firms, both of whom strongly believe in DWM’s value to the City: providing clean, safe and reliable drinking water. We’re excited to bring our knowledge and insights gained from decades of experience in similar programs, both in the City of Chicago and around the world.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

