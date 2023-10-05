UDOT Selects Granite for SR-108 Widening and Improvements

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $45 million contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to widen and improve State Route 108 (SR-108) in Davis County, Utah. Funded by State and Federal sources, the project will be included in Granite's third-quarter CAP.

The scope of this project involves extending SR-108 from 300 N to 1800 N, transforming it from a three-lane asphalt roadway to a five-lane Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) road. This represents a comprehensive reconstruction and expansion effort, encompassing the replacement and enhancement of all utilities and infrastructure components. These enhancements collectively contribute to a safer, more efficient, and better-connected transportation corridor.

Key improvements encompass:

Installation of 10,000 linear feet of storm drainage systems.

Laying down 7,000 linear feet of irrigation infrastructure.

Incorporating 2,000 linear feet of water main infrastructure.

2000 linear feet of sewer main improvements

To ensure the project's successful completion, Granite intends to use 48,000 tons of untreated base course, 21,000 tons of concrete sand, and 16,000 tons of concrete aggregates from its nearby South Wells Facility. Additionally, 2,000 tons of hot mix asphalt will be sourced from the nearby West Haven Facility. This approach streamlines the acquisition of essential materials from our neighboring facilities.

“By widening and enhancing the SR-108 corridor in this area, we are taking substantial steps to alleviate traffic congestion problems,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Jason Klaumann. “Additionally, we are making provisions for enhancements in active transportation and implementing significant safety upgrades.”

The project is planned to begin in October 2023 and is expected to be completed in November 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.