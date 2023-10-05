Nestlé Health Science Collaborates with Amwell® to Improve Nutrition Outcomes in Healthcare

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid health care enablement, today announced a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in the science of nutrition, to help health organizations improve patients’ overall health through innovative digital solutions focused on nutrition. Together the companies are developing a portfolio of novel solutions to help improve clinical and financial outcomes.

The first offering, available in the U.S., is the Advanced Surgical Nutrition Automated Care Program. This innovative, evidence-based solution combines Amwell’s automated virtual companion technology and Nestlé Health Science’s Impact ADVANCED RECOVERY® drink to support the healing process and enhance recovery for patients undergoing a major elective surgery. Enrolled patients receive the Impact ADVANCED RECOVERY® drink and participate in a digital program that provides education and consumption guidance. The program evaluates the patient’s progress and adherence, prompting clinicians to intervene, when necessary.

“This is the first of several initiatives we’re collaborating on to empower healthier lives through nutrition. The unique partnership combines Amwell’s proven ability to automate patient journeys with Nestle’s expertise in nutrition sciences and digital nutrition services,” said Murray Brozinsky, chief strategy officer, Amwell. “Bringing together Amwell’s empathetic, clinically intelligent, data-driven virtual companions and Nestlé Health Science’s nutritional drink, content and services, will better prepare patients for surgery with the goal of improving outcomes while reducing hospital stays, risk of post-surgical complications and cost. It’s a great example of how technology plus nutrition can nourish those who need extra care.”

“Our goal is to improve health outcomes for patients while also reducing the cost to and burden on healthcare systems through access to targeted, evidence-based nutrition solutions at scale,” said Florent Bondoux, global head of Digital, eHealth & eCommerce for Nestlé Health Science. “We know that digital solutions play an increasing role in achieving that goal and we have dedicated ourselves over the past few years to developing a digital nutrition service platform capable of delivering novel nutritional programs powered by scientific evidence, data and AI – directly to patients and through partners. In Amwell, we found a very experienced partner to develop and market new, innovative programs, combining our nutritional products, content, and digital services with Amwell’s automated care platform that make it easy for patients to follow evidence-based pathways and require minimal administrative intervention from healthcare systems.”

To learn more about Amwell Automated Care Programs, click here. To learn more about IMPACT Advanced Recovery® Drink, click here.

About Amwell

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the hybrid care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

©2023 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, ConvergeTM, CarepointTM and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, and nutritional pharmaceutical therapies. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com