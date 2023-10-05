Bonne Maman® Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Returns for 2023 Season

BLOOMFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Made Simply, With Love.

The #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S., Bonne Maman® Preserves, is delighted to announce its Limited-Edition Advent Calendar is back for the 2023 season – Its seventh advent season to date.

The beloved and highly anticipated calendar is available on Bonne Maman’s e-shop ($44.99) and features 23 mini spreads and 1 honey. A few of this year's limited-edition flavors include Apricot and Banana, Caramel with Cinnamon, and Fig with Cardamom. These limited-edition flavors can only be found in the Advent Calendar while supplies last and will not be available for individual purchase.

Entirely reimagined for 2023, the structure of the calendar itself has been designed with a center door opening to unveil the inside of Santa’s busy workshop. This charming graphic will engage young and old alike as each day’s surprise flavor is revealed behind the 24 doors. Counting down to Christmas will be fun and delicious.

Bonne Maman is inspired by time-honored family recipes, simple, premium ingredients and to nurture little moments of connection and love every day. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar spreads joy and celebrates the holidays in a deliciously unforgettable way. Made simply, with love.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us

