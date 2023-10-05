Armis Announces Expanded Partnership with CrowdStrike

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced two new integrations with CrowdStrike to help organizations strengthen their security posture across their Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) environments. The new integrations will provide organizations with comprehensive cyber exposure management capabilities and real-time actionable asset intelligence to see, secure, protect and manage threats across their entire extended attack surface.

With the convergence of IT and OT, it is more important than ever that security teams secure their critical infrastructure systems by collecting and leveraging asset-specific context to drive tailored extended Internet of Things (XIoT) threat prevention policy and high-fidelity detections.

Through this new partnership between Armis and CrowdStrike, customers can now use CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT along with Armis Centrix™ to get:

Comprehensive asset intelligence into all managed and unmanaged IT and IoT/OT devices across any environment and vertical

Automatic, prioritized device vulnerability and risk assessments for IoT/OT assets

Enhanced threat detection and mitigation for mission-critical IoT/OT assets

Armis also announced that the company is leveraging CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, a next-generation SIEM with lightning fast search and custom dashboards, to provide customers the ability to quickly and seamlessly gain deeper IoT/OT security insights from data generated by Armis for unmanaged devices.

“ The number of assets connected to business networks is growing at an exponential rate, expanding organizations’ attack surfaces and making it increasingly difficult for security teams to manage threats,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder, Armis. “ It’s crucial that global organizations across sectors be empowered with real-time, contextual insights to effectively mitigate risk. Together, Armis and CrowdStrike are helping customers to manage cyber risk exposure and protect the entire attack surface, keeping them safe and secure.”

“ Our mission is to stop breaches from happening anywhere, and this expanded partnership with Armis ensures customers stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat environment,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “ By combining the unparalleled capabilities of both of our platforms, organizations of all sizes benefit immediately from powerful industry-leading AI-generated insights that enable their security teams to proactively protect their IoT/OT assets and swiftly remediate potential risks.”

For more information about the Armis and CrowdStrike integration, read the solution brief: https://www.armis.com/solution-briefs/armis-crowdstrike/

Armis Centrix™ is available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination and world-class ecosystem of third party security products. Purchase Armis Centrix™ here: https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/partners/armis

Armis is a member of the CrowdStrike CrowdXDR Alliance, a unified and open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) coalition formed with security and IT operations leaders and best-of-breed solutions. Learn more here: https://www.crowdstrike.com/partners/crowdxdr-alliance/

About Armis

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, secure, protect and manage all critical assets. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.