KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2023-1 (“FIAOT 2023-1”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the first ABS securitization in 2023 for Stellantis Financial Services, Inc. d/b/a First Investors Financial Services (“SFS” or the “Company”), the third since the Company’s acquisition on November 1, 2021 by Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) and its 34th securitization since 2002.

FIAOT 2023-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $219.74 million, where credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization (“O/C”), excess spread, a reserve fund funded at closing, and subordination (except for the Class D Notes). The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 32.75% for the Class A notes to 10.50% for the Class E notes. The notes are backed by a pool of fixed rate retail automobile contracts, which are made to subprime obligors who generally have a credit bureau score ranging from 500 to 650 and are secured by new and used non-commercial automobiles.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the static pool data and the underlying collateral pool and stressed the capital structure based upon its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of SFS, as well as several business updates with the Company since that time. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

