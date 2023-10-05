Quantropi Picks Evergreen Innovations to be Distributor to U.S. Department of Defense

TIMNITH, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evergreen Innovations LLC (“Evergreen”), a tactical communications integrator, announced today that the company has formed a strategic partnership with Quantropi, a Canadian provider of quantum security products.

Evergreen Innovations will act as Quantropi’s official American distributor to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), streamlining the process by which the U.S. military purchases cutting-edge encryption technology.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Quantropi,” said Chris Wallower, CEO of Evergreen. “The encryption products they offer will keep the DoD ahead Y2Q.”

Y2Q, sometimes called “Q-Day,” is that future point in time when quantum computers would have advanced so far that they will be able to defeat the public-key encryption systems that keep military and civilian communications private and secure.

When that happens, all bets are off, Wallower notes.

To its credit, the U.S. government has been tracking the Y2Q problem. The Biden Administration, for example, signed into law H.R. 7535: Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act in 2022.

But new novel attacks leveraging AI and Machine Learning have greatly compressed the timeline to Y2Q.

“The DoD knows this day is coming, and they’ve been preparing for it,” said James Nguyen, CEO of Quantropi. “Unfortunately, technology doesn’t advance in a slow, linear fashion. It can sometimes make very rapid advances. Most of the focus has been on upgrading asymmetric encryption, but for optimal security, symmetric encryption and quantum random number generation need to be addressed as well.”

The Quantropi QiSpace™ platform offers a complete set of cryptographic capabilities that have distinct security and performance advantages. The solutions are:

MASQ ™ : an asymmetric cryptographic suite that supports NIST-standard and novel Quantropi post-quantum algorithms for both key exchange and digital signature;

: an asymmetric cryptographic suite that supports NIST-standard and novel Quantropi post-quantum algorithms for both key exchange and digital signature; QEEP ™ : a quantum secure symmetric algorithm that is up to 18 times faster than AES-256 with no performance degradation for keys up to 400 times larger; and

: a quantum secure symmetric algorithm that is up to 18 times faster than AES-256 with no performance degradation for keys up to 400 times larger; and SEQUR™: a scalable, high-performance SaaS solution for quantum random number generation and distribution to endpoints over existing network infrastructures.

“We are eager to have Evergreen introduce our post-quantum solutions to the DoD,” Nguyen said. “We understand that people can be wary of bold technological promises. That’s why we welcome rigorous military testing. We are confident that QiSpace™ can provide quantum security for a wide range of DoD use cases.”

About Quantropi

A Canadian cybersecurity company founded in 2018 with a vision to defend Truth and Trust, Quantropi provides quantum secure cryptography to protect data and communications. The company's next-generation technology works over today’s Internet, enabling governments and enterprises to begin transitioning to post-quantum security with minimal investment in new hardware or infrastructure. The company’s flagship QiSpace™ platform delivers industry leading performance for all three capabilities required for complete cryptographic integrity: Trust, Uncertainty, and Entropy—or “TrUE.” QiSpace™ provides organizations, product managers, and application developers with quantum-secure cryptographic functions for Asymmetric Encryption, Symmetric Encryption, and Quantum Random Number generation and distribution. Quantropi was recognized as a 2022 Deloitte Fast 50 Technology Company, is a NATO Approved Supplier, and is a member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C).

About Evergreen Innovations LLC

Evergreen Innovations LLC specializes in C4ISR, networked communications and cloud-based services. Evergreen serves government customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense, National Guard Bureau and Federal Agencies, as well as a variety of customers in the commercial and international markets. For more information about Evergreen Innovations and its solutions, please visit www.evergreeninnovationsllc.com.