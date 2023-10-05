EcoVadis and Leading Industry Organizations Launch The Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Procurement

PARIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EcoVadis and several leading global hospitality organizations – Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International and Radisson Hotel Group, and two global hospitality group purchasing organizations, Avendra and Entegra – today announce the launch of The Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Procurement (HARP). Driven by members’ commitment to improve sustainability performance, the Alliance will work to accelerate sustainable practices by fostering close collaboration with trading partners to build transparency and scale positive impact across their value chains.

“As companies seek to engage their value chain partners in their sustainability efforts, they realize the complex scope, as well as common challenges, in their own sector," said Richard Eyram, Chief Customer Officer at EcoVadis. “It is through partnerships and industry-wide collaboration that the hospitality industry can maximize its collective impact. By joining forces, enabling more strategic focus and sharing best practices, HARP members can focus on positive outcomes that help pave the way towards their sustainability targets."

Bringing a broad-based assessment program and platform around sustainability for the industry value chain, the HARP initiative addresses core challenges faced by its collective supplier sustainability programs including:

Scaling up visibility by strengthening supplier engagement rate, starting with the supplier assessment;

Accelerating suppliers’ performance improvement curve;

Enhancing the relevance of those engagements with a focus on the industry’s key categories.

To achieve all of these goals, HARP has chosen to utilize EcoVadis’ proven sustainability rating methodology, scorecards, and improvement platform. The EcoVadis Sector Initiative features are built as an antitrust-compliant network and allow for more efficient supplier onboarding, transparency, as well as collaboration and analytics. Together, these capabilities aim at delivering HARP visibility across the hospitality supply chain's sustainability performance and allowing HARP members to more effectively implement changes on the top priorities of their industry. This results in a positive message towards their supplier community and a more coherent direction to enable targeted improvement. To realize this targeted improvement and meet the requirements of the hospitality industry, HARP member suppliers will have access to additional capacity-building and engagement activities, as well as tools and best practices.

Together, the seven HARP founding members rated more than 2,000 suppliers upon the initiative’s founding. HARP plans to further expand this number to gain greater insight into the sustainability performance of its supply chain and drive maximum improvement.

For more information about HARP, visit: https://sector.ecovadis.com/the-hospitality-alliance-for-responsible-procurement-initiative-harp/

EcoVadis EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Website www.ecovadis.com Contact person Annette Quincy, Sector Initiatives Director a.quincy@ecovadis.com

Accor Accor offers the most diverse brand portfolio of the industry with 40+ leading hotel brands across all segments – from luxury to economy, structured in two dedicated divisions: Premium, Midscale & Economy and Luxury & Lifestyle. Our activities and hospitality ecosystem also encompass entertainment, restaurants & bars, co-working and flexible workspaces, residential offerings, as well as a wide range of business services & solutions to boost performance and deliver value. Hospitality is at the crossroads of many activities, making it an important vector for change. At Accor, we believe it’s our role to shape a more sustainable future of travel. We are engaging in a global transformation of all our operations, building a model where we contribute back more than we take, and embedding planetary boundaries across all our activities. And we are convinced that sustainability builds value for all stakeholders: Heartists®, owners, partners, guests and communities. We are putting People & Nature at our heart, driving our sustainability strategy towards a more sustainable model. Nature and tourism are deeply intertwined. At Accor, preserving nature and reducing our environmental footprint means resolute commitments and action. This involves not only moving to a low carbon model, but also using natural resources more responsibly, promoting a circular economy, protecting local ecosystems, and encouraging our hotels and guests to connect with local communities. At the same time, Hospitality is a people business, and we are embarking all teams on this collective journey. Together, we will design the path to a more sustainable hospitality. We’re implementing change through three key operational pillars: Buildings, Food and our Local Ecosystem. Visit group.accor.com for more information, and connect with Accor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Website https://group.accor.com Contact person Line CRIELOUE - VP Corporate Group - External Communications - line.crieloue@accor.com Angélique CAMBON - Corporate External Communications - Senior manager angelique.cambon@accor.com

Hilton Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Website stories.hilton.com Contact person Josie Hill, Senior Manager Corporate Communications josie.hill@hilton.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts IHG Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s leading hotel companies. With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries. With hotels in thousands of communities all over the world, IHG’s business and brands touch the lives of millions of people every day. By caring for guests and colleagues, working in partnership with hotel owners, taking steps to help protect the environment and giving back to communities, IHG delivers its purpose of True Hospitality for Good. These actions are shaped by a culture of strong governance, clear policies and a series of ambitious commitments set out in IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow 2030 responsible business plan. Website www.ihgplc.com Contact person globalexternalcommunications@ihg.com

Marriott International Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram. In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Marriott’s sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, guides the company's commitment to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business, delivering value for associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities around the world. https://news.marriott.com/ Contact person Christin Fernandez Director of Strategic Communications and Media Relations christin.fernandez@marriott.com

Radisson Hotel Group Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,150 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos. The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels. At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics. The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube Website www.radissonhotels.com Contact person Evi Robignon, Director Public Relations & Communications Evi.Robignon@radissonhotels.com

Avendra Avendra is North America’s leading hospitality procurement services provider. Our supply chain management solutions are tailored to our clients’ business strategies and deliver benefits beyond great savings. We combine years of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software to help customers impact the bottom line, improve operational performance, and better serve guests. More than 16,500 customers rely on Avendra as a trusted procurement partner. Avendra is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. Website www.avendra.com Contact person Mara Radis Dir. Brand Strategy and Growth Marketing, Avendra