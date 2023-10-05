U.S. DEVCOM Facility Purchases Two CleanTech Laser Cleaning Systems From Laser Photonics for Corrosion Control Initiative

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it finalized an order for two of its CleanTech LPC-200-CTHD laser cleaning systems from a DEVCOM (United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command) facility in upstate New York.

“The LPC-200-CTHD laser cleaning system was a perfect fit for DEVCOM due to its ability to meet military standards while streamlining operations and cutting costs,” commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “This portable system offers a non-abrasive industrial cleaning process that is operator-safe, easy to use, quiet and eco-friendly.”

CleanTech products continue to be adopted by military branches, facilities and entities due to their proven track record in the defense industry. This DEVCOM facility finalized its order for two CleanTech LPC-200-CTHD laser cleaning systems that will be used to effectively address rust and corrosion in an in-field initiative. DEVCOM finalized its decision due to the numerous features the cutting-edge technology included, with its ability to operate off a standard 110-volt outlet being highlighted as a contributing factor in the purchase.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-200-CTHD is a portable 200-watt handheld finishing laser that is the perfect tool for laser cleaning and finishing on nearly any surface or material. Jobs can be completed with surgical accuracy in little time under any condition. The LPC-200-CTHD can clean rust, remove coatings and finish nearly any material's surface using the same handheld laser.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.