SkyHive Workforce Now Available on SAP® Store

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyHive announced today that its SkyHive Workforce solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

“ The world is transitioning from jobs-based to skills-based, and SkyHive’s Human Capital Operating System is a leader in supporting this transition,” says Sean Hinton, SkyHive’s Founder and CEO. “ Organizations have struggled to unify their job/talent architectures to not only remain relevant to the rapid changes in the global labor economy, but to stay accurate as to the skills that they should be developing in both their contingent and full-time workforces. We applaud SAP’s continued focus on Total Workforce Management and are pleased to collaborate with them on driving leading-edge skills capability and real-time labor market insights across the Total Workforce.”

The Skill-Based Total Workforce Management solution offers customers:

Automated skill extraction of all candidates and/or workers within SAP Fieldglass solutions.

Automated normalization of skills to an organization’s existing talent/job architecture.

Automated skill profile creation of contingent workers in SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

Bi-directional integration between SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Fieldglass solutions.

With accurate Skills IDs of the Total Workforce, this data can be used to help organizations understand the skills they have, the skills they need, the gaps they have, how to build career pathways, and how to harness learning and development within SAP SuccessFactors solutions to bridge those gaps.

With the availability of the SkyHive Workforce solution on SAP Store, SkyHive has deepened its partnership with SAP to bring skills-based capabilities and real-time labor market intelligence to the SAP ecosystem.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator.

Gartner named SkyHive a "Cool Vendor" in HCM and in its 2023 "Hype Cycle" reports for HR Technology, Talent Acquisition Technology, and Workforce Transformation.

Leading enterprises and innovative government organizations use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.