inDrive and MapUp expand partnership for toll transparency around the globe

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global ride-hailing service inDrive and Silicon Valley startup MapUp are thrilled to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership into the U.S. market, continuing to transform the way commuters navigate toll roads and rideshare fare negotiations. Following the successful integration of the MapUp’s toll intelligence service TollGuru in Australia, this partnership continues to make toll costs transparent for passengers and drivers worldwide.

The recent launch in South Florida marks inDrive’s entry into the U.S., expanding the company’s mission to provide freedom of choice to its users with its transparent and straightforward bid-based pricing model. By leveraging MapUp’s expertise and TollGuru Toll API, inDrive provides South Florida drivers and riders with an upfront, transparent view of how toll charges factor into the total cost of every ride. The expanded partnership ensures inDrive will continue to leverage MapUp’s expertise and technology to deliver this toll transparency to riders and drivers as and when inDrive expands into additional U.S. markets.

Viktor Rudoy, Head of Products, Maps & Geo at inDrive, shared, “inDrive continues to improve fare negotiations by transparently including tolls, so that cost is clear to all users of our app. MapUp has helped us incorporate those accurate toll costs into our fare negotiations, resulting in increased efficiency and contributing to the transparent and fair experience inDrive consistently delivers to both riders and drivers.

Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO at MapUp, added, "MapUp is excited to continue this journey with inDrive. We share a common vision of toll cost transparency everywhere, wherever tolls exist. Our teams are closely collaborating to adapt the TollGuru Toll API to regional toll systems, ensuring seamless integration and support for inDrive's expansion efforts in new markets."

As inDrive and MapUp continue their journey together, they remain committed to pioneering innovations that enhance transparency, reduce costs, and improve the overall mobility experience.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in over 40 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer pricing model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

About MapUp:

MapUp is a Silicon Valley startup revolutionizing the way modern fleets manage tolls billing and payments through its AI-based, software-defined tolling solutions. Operating in 80+ countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America, MapUp empowers fleets with accurate toll billing and toll spent insights, leading to reduced billing cycles, improved driver satisfaction, and significant cost savings. At the heart of MapUp's innovative solutions are its flagship products, that work together to provide accurate pre-trip toll intelligence and optimization (TollGuruTM), GPS-based near-real-time toll billing (TollTallyTM) and efficient post-trip toll reconciliation and auditing (TollMatchTM). Trusted by world-renowned fleets, such as inDrive, Lyft, Getaround, Revel, MNX, and Dispatch, MapUp is committed to solving real-time toll payments and enhancing toll management for the future.