Etiometry Joins Partners Cooperative, Inc. to Streamline the Enablement of AI-based Clinical Intelligence for High-acuity Care Teams in Member Hospitals

This new partnership between Etiometry and Partners Cooperative, Inc. aims to streamline the enablement of AI-based clinical intelligence for high-acuity care teams in member hospitals, improve outcomes for intensive care patients and deliver savings in the costliest units of the hospital through use of Etiometry’s clinical decision support platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Etiometry, the leader in clinical decision support software for critical care, announced a partnership agreement with Partners Cooperative, Inc, an organization formed by 37 members, 130+ acute care hospitals and clinics in the United States, to pool resources, expertise, and purchasing power to achieve cost efficiencies and improve operational effectiveness. Member hospitals can now engage with Etiometry, a preferred vendor, to improve outcomes of patients in critical care on an expedited basis – with a special focus on cardiac units, which is among the most resource-intensive and costliest in the hospital.

Etiometry is the only critical care platform that reveals deep insights into patient physiology, helping critical care teams deliver standardized and individualized care - and provides the ability to automate care escalation and de-escalation decisions. It facilitates the use of all available data to support the anticipation and management of the dynamic condition of patients requiring intensive care.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Etiometry as one of our preferred vendors,” said Kerri Franklin, Purchased Services Senior Contract Analyst of Partners Cooperative. “It’s a clinically proven solution well-worth exploring for many of our members seeking to achieve quality improvements while improving their bottom line with significant cost savings brought about by workflow efficiencies.”

“We are excited to engage with Partners Cooperative members and help them discover the substantial and quantifiable ways our customers have improved quality – across all critical care units in the hospital. Etiometry provides the ability to drive best perioperative and hemodynamic management practices, like goal directed therapy, extubation readiness testing, acute kidney injury detection and management, as well as vasoactive medication weaning,” said Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry. “We are all about helping hospitals – even those with tight budgets – meet their unique needs in a very tangible, results-driven way.”

Through the partnership, Partners Cooperative members have immediate access to an Etiometry contract, and the platform can be ready for use in as little as eight weeks. Interested members should contact Partners Cooperative at kfranklin@pcgpo.org or Etiometry at info@etiometry.com, and ask for our clinical highlights that covers the most recent data from more than 150 research and quality initiatives supported by Etiometry and led by physicians.

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is the leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has nine FDA clearances and four Health Canada approvals and CE markings. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry is utilized by some of the world’s top academic medical centers as well as leading children’s hospitals ranked by US News and World Report and Newsweek. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

About Partners Cooperative, Inc.

Partners Cooperative, Inc. is a 501 e Not-for-Profit support services company serving 501 c3 Not-for-Profit hospitals, governmental authority hospitals, and university based academic health systems. The organization conducts 200+ new projects per year through its member committee-driven process with all decisions being made by membership. Partners Cooperative continually manages a contract portfolio of more than 700 contracts.