CareView Communications’ Virtual Care Platform Showcased at Behavioral Health Unit Opening

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), proudly presented their cutting-edge inpatient virtual care platform during the opening event of Baptist Health Care's Behavioral Health Unit in Pensacola, Florida. CareView's technology stands poised to play a pivotal role, ensuring predictive virtual patient monitoring across the hospital.

The partnership between CareView and Baptist Health Care signifies a joint dedication to patient safety and innovation within the healthcare sector and the community for years to come.

CareView's state-of-the-art virtual sitting solution is at the forefront of technology, harnessing the power of AI and machine learning to proactively predict inpatient falls. This innovation equips healthcare providers with real-time insights, enabling them to address potential risks, prevent accidents, and significantly reduce costs associated with patient injuries. The result is an elevated standard of patient care and safety.

"It was invigorating to witness firsthand the excitement from donors and key leaders during the grand opening, as they saw the positive impact that CareView technology will have on their patients' safety and well-being," stated Caleb Story, Senior Director of Operations at CareView.

"We are thrilled about the positive impact that CareView's innovative technology will bring to our patient care efforts, particularly in our Behavioral Health Unit," commented Mark Faulkner, president and CEO of Baptist Health Care. "It aligns seamlessly with our commitment to patient safety and providing the highest standard of care to our community."

Furthermore, this partnership effortlessly aligns with CareView's steadfast dedication to advancing virtual care solutions. These solutions are meticulously designed to elevate patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows, prioritize patient safety, and drive significant cost efficiencies.

For further information about CareView’s predictive patient monitoring system and robust virtual nursing system, please visit https://care-view.com.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.