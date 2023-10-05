Elevate Security Partners with SailPoint to Better Protect Critical Business Assets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate Security, an innovator in Workforce Risk Management, today announced out-of-the-box integration with the SailPoint Identity Security Platform. By embedding Elevate Security’s user risk intelligence into SailPoint identity and access governance workstreams, defenders enable smarter access decision-making, strengthen defense of valuable assets against attacks on high-risk users, and increase the maturity of identity capabilities.

According to the Verizon 2023 DBIR report, 74% of all breaches include the human element, with Elevate research revealing that only 8% of employees are responsible for 80% of all security incidents. This group of high-risk individuals are particularly susceptible to pretexting, phishing, ransomware, account compromise, and other attacks. However, not all employee risk is equal. Certain roles and individuals are more vulnerable to targeted attacks, while some users routinely demonstrate higher-risk behaviors. Elevate’s advanced data science models predict and quantify the risk of each individual, while Elevate Adaptive Trust capabilities facilitate an automated, scalable, and tailored approach to managing that risk.

“Elevate helps SailPoint customers quickly identify employees vulnerable to threat exploits and targeted attacks. Elevate’s verified risk signals drive enhanced decision-making for critical resource access within the SailPoint stack,” stated Elevate founder and CEO, Robert Fly. “We are thrilled to be working closely with SailPoint to ensure every employee receives the right level of access at the right time in order to get their work done effectively, while protecting the overall organization.”

Key Use Cases include:

Pinpoint Risky Employees - Elevate scores user risk across a spectrum of behaviors and attack history. SailPoint uses this intelligence to strengthen provisioning and access approvals

Continuous Access Evaluation - Contextual human risk intelligence may be used to automatically revoke access to applications based on verified threat signals

- Contextual human risk intelligence may be used to automatically revoke access to applications based on verified threat signals Risk-Based Entitlement Reviews - Tie risk signals to SailPoint identity governance processes to initiate immediate access reviews; ensure managers and approvers are aware of risk prior to approving access

Elevate will demonstrate these new capabilities October 9 –12, 2023 in Booth #B5, at the SailPoint Navigate conference in Austin, Texas.

