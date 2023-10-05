CORRECTING AND REPLACING GRAPHIC: Revolutionizing Women's Health: Winona's Menopause Telehealth Services Now Available in 30 States and Territories Across the US!

Winona is Revolutionizing Women's Health. Our Menopause Telehealth Services Are Now Available in 30 States and Territories Across the US! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Winona is Revolutionizing Women's Health. Our Menopause Telehealth Services Are Now Available in 30 States and Territories Across the US! (Graphic: Business Wire)

REVOLUTIONIZING WOMEN'S HEALTH: WINONA'S MENOPAUSE TELEHEALTH SERVICES NOW AVAILABLE IN 30 STATES AND TERRITORIES ACROSS THE US!

Winona, a leading telehealth provider of menopause care and health solutions for women, is thrilled to announce its recent expansion into 10 new states, including Montana, Hawaii, Missouri, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, and Puerto Rico. This momentous achievement marks a groundbreaking milestone in the field of menopause telehealth, enabling Winona to serve women in a total of 30 states and territories across the United States.

Menopause is a natural phase of life that affects every woman, and yet access to specialized menopause care has often been limited, leaving countless women without the support they need during this transformative period. Winona's rapid expansion is a testament to its commitment to bridging this gap, ensuring that women from coast to coast have access to top-tier menopause care.

Winona's OBGYN, Dr. Cathleen Brown, shared her enthusiasm for the success and growth Winona is experiencing by adding, “I am so proud that we can now offer quality telemedicine health care to midlife women in 30 states and territories in the US. We are bridging the gap and providing a much-needed service to women all across the country!”

Winona distinguishes itself from competitors in several key ways:

Specialized Menopause Expertise: Winona's team of dedicated healthcare professionals specializes exclusively in menopause care, ensuring that patients receive the most up-to-date and comprehensive guidance tailored to their unique needs.

Personalized Care Plans: Each patient at Winona receives a personalized care plan, addressing not only physical but also emotional and mental health aspects of menopause. This holistic approach sets Winona apart in the field.

Telehealth Convenience: Winona's telehealth platform provides women with the convenience of accessing menopause care from the comfort of their own homes. This is especially vital for those in underserved areas where in-person menopause care may be limited.

Education and Support: Winona goes beyond medical consultations by offering extensive educational resources and support groups, fostering a sense of community among women experiencing menopause.

By expanding its services to these latest locations, Winona is now better positioned than ever to fulfill its mission of revolutionizing women's health. This growth demonstrates a dedication to reaching women in regions where menopause care may have previously been out of reach.

Women across the United States can now access Winona's transformative menopause telehealth services, benefitting from its commitment to personalized care, convenience, and empowerment during the menopause transition.

For more information about Winona's menopause telehealth services or to schedule a consultation, please visit bywinona.com or contact hello@bywinona.com

About Winona:

Winona is a leading provider of menopause care, offering specialized expertise and personalized care plans to women across the United States. With a commitment to accessibility, convenience, and community support, Winona empowers women to navigate menopause with confidence and ease.