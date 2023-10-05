helpp.ai predictive Fall Prevention teams up with TPC Systems for North American Distribution

MILFORD, Conn. & LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--helpp.ai has developed Fall Prevention technology, which incorporates advanced signal processing algorithms and the use of a vision sensor that captures, tracks, records, and reports a patient’s movement pattern. With this complex combination of technologies, patient movement will result in notification to caregivers should these movements project a risk to the patient and the patient possibly exiting a bed and/or chair unsupervised. TPC Systems (TPC) has been a reseller and systems integrator in the Northeastern United States for almost 90 years. TPC has been able to amass market shares with some of the products they represent in the range of 90%. This equates to having some of the most prominent healthcare systems within their client base. The Companies announced today that they will combine their efforts, as helpp.ai has appointed TPC as their Master Distributor, who will represent helpp.ai fall prevention solutions across the North American Market.

Recently, TPC Systems appointed veteran Medtech Executive Mr. Tim O’Malley to lead their Healthcare Business, including bringing innovation to market, such as helpp.ai. O’Malley was instrumental in bringing EarlySense to the US Market, which resulted in hundreds of facilities adopting EarlySense deterioration and fall prevention products. EarlySense, now a part of Baxter/HillRom, is in hundreds of thousands of Hospital Beds.

Fall prevention is a “never event” in US healthcare institutions. Whether it is in the hospital or in a post-acute facility, a patient falling could be a catastrophic event. The statistics have been pointing to the need for significant improvement:

Hospital and Nursing Home Patients: 1)

Up to 1.0M patients fall each year in Hospitals in the United States

Patients who fall have an increased length of stay by 6-12 days

3% of all inpatients fall, 25% of which suffer a serious injury

Cost of a fall with a hospitalized patient averages $15,000 per incident

Falls from 2021 to 2022 in hospitals increased by 27% 2)

5% of Falls resulted in death, while 70% resulted in serious injury 2)

It is estimated that 50-75% of Nursing Home Residents Fall each year 3)

“helpp.ai entered this crucial clinical segment of Fall Prevention due to the alarming statistics around the number of patients who fall each year and the harm that is caused. There are approximately 75 million Baby Boomers in the United States, meaning that approximately 20% of our entire population in this Country is over the age of 60 years old. Combine this with the increasing staff shortage that US hospitals are experiencing, and it creates the perfect environment where technology can truly help. Our Fall Prevention technology is designed to constantly be monitoring and trending a person’s movement, record and analyze those movements, and then report if the trends indicate that the person is likely to have movement that would pose a risk to them. We have also created intelligent alerts to not burden staff with false alarms. We are very excited to be partnering on a Nationwide basis with TPC and having the expertise they bring to these efforts,” stated Mr. Brooks Wood, CEO helpp.ai.

“At TPC, we are really focused on the big issues within Healthcare, and we believe that technologies such as helpp.ai will assist caregivers and providers in improving patient care and safety. When you look at the data around Patient Falls and the demographics of our population, there needs to be technology in the equation to solve this problem. We have been an integrator of technologies for many decades, and we believe that in the near future this experience, along with our vast experience in Fall Prevention technologies, allows us to be a valuable resource for our healthcare partners. We are excited to add helpp.ai to our Nationwide Distribution efforts,” stated Mr. Tom Cafora, CEO of TPC Systems.

About TPC Systems

TPC has introduced numerous healthcare innovations to the medical markets for many decades. TPC is a reseller and integrator of medical technologies to the healthcare markets. Recently, TPC has expanded its focus and has become a Nationwide Distribution Partner for several medical technology companies. With this expanded focus, TPC is moving to become a Nationwide Reseller of innovative products and services and is forming a nationwide distribution channel for these products.

About helpp.ai

Established with the goal of bridging simplicity with modern technology, helpp.ai has been active in the Healthcare IoT sector for a number of years. Designing these Systems with the foresight to work together in an effort to capture data, analyze that data, and use that information to project future events that could cause harm is a centerpiece of helpp.ai technology. With the creation and introduction of helpp.ai, it offers a compliment to other technologies which have been created by Mr. Woods and his team. Their goal is to create a solution(s) for some of the biggest challenges facing healthcare today, such as the effort to improve patient safety, integration of Systems in efforts to improve staff effectiveness and efficiencies, and to be mindful of the cost of healthcare and creating a positive return on investment for the Healthcare systems.

1) American Nurse-September 2018

2) Joint Commission Sentinel Event Reporting

3) United Stated CDC