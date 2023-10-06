M7 Global Partners Expands North American Reach into Canada; Adds Ferroque Systems to its Partnership Roster

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M7 Global Partners, a consortium of leading IT consulting firms, today announced the expansion of its partnership and geographic reach with the addition of Ferroque Systems, who has earned its place as a leader in End-User Computing and Digital Workspaces (VDI, Cloud PC, DaaS, and WaaS), Modern Workspace, datacenter virtualization, and application delivery technologies in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Founded in 2010, M7 Global Partners’ core areas of focus are managed services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, virtualization, End User computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These are the cornerstones of the modern digital business landscape for which we provide expertise and solutions in these critical domains. M7 understands the challenges and opportunities that these fields present and are well-equipped to guide our clients through their digital transformation journey.

“We made a decision to expand M7 Global Partners by adding partners that were based in key markets in order to broaden our geographic reach within North America,” said Paul Kunze, CEO, IntraSystems, LLC. “The M7 team is delighted that Ferroque Systems has chosen to come aboard. In adding Ferroque Systems to our partnership roster, M7 Global Partners will be better able to provide clients throughout North America and Canada with access to cutting-edge virtualization, secure remote access, application delivery, and digital workspaces technologies. Moreover, Ferroque Systems has formed strategic consulting partnerships with Citrix, HP, IBM, Kyndryl, and Bell to drive digital transformation for national and multi-national organizations.”

“By becoming a part of the M7 group, we are aligning ourselves with top-tier IT service providers – enabling us to leverage best practices, industry expertise, and the exchange of innovative ideas with successful business leaders across North America. This synergy ultimately translates into enhanced value for both our customers and partners,” said Todd Hsu, President, Ferroque Systems.

About Ferroque Systems:

Ferroque Systems, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a leading IT consulting and managed services company specializing in end-user infrastructure. With the largest team of professionals dedicated to end-user infrastructure competency, Ferroque Systems has played a pivotal role in some of the world's most significant end-user infrastructure projects.

About M7 Global Partners

At M7 Global Partners, trust and integrity are the cornerstone of our ethos. We believe that these values are paramount in building lasting relationships with our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Our commitment to trust and integrity defines who we are and how we conduct business. The mission of M7 Global Partners is to develop a global organization that focuses on higher quality as well as a more consistent and centralized relationship for our vendors, system integrators and partners, and most importantly – our customers. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, M7 Global Partners has adapted and grown alongside the ever-changing tech industry. M7’s agility and ability to stay at the forefront of technological advancements allow us to offer innovative solutions that empower our clients to thrive in the digital age. M7 Global Partners understands that technology is not static – and neither are we. M7 is committed to leveraging these principles and strengths to provide exceptional value to our clients, guiding them towards success in an ever-evolving digital world.

M7 Global Partners includes AEC Group, LLC; e360, Ferroque Systems; Gotham Technology Group, IntraSystems, LLC; and Next Phase Consulting.