LECIP INC. secures contract with TriMet to provide cutting-edge Farebox Solution

BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LECIP INC., a consolidated subsidiary of LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TOKYO:7213), has been awarded for the fare collection system from Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet).

The order is worth approximately $11 million and includes a five-year contract for software maintenance. The system is scheduled to be delivered to TriMet and start operation in 2025.

LECIP will deliver a complete cash fare collection system including its back office, managed in a cloud system, covering the entire bus fleet owned by TriMet.

TriMet operates a bus and rail public transportation system in the Portland metropolitan area in the state of Oregon. It provides regional bus system with 696 buses in TriMet's fleet, which served over 32 million rides annually in 2022.

LECIP continues to expand its customer base by its continuous investment and strong after-sales support in the US Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market.

About TriMet

TriMet provides bus, light rail, and commuter rail service in the Portland metropolitan area. Their transportation options connect people with their community, while easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution – making the region a better place to live.

About LECIP

LECIP is a leading company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment. Incorporated in 1953, LECIP provides Automated Fare Collection system, including smart card reader, farebox, and ticket issuer, as well as LED lighting and LCD displays for public transport. The LECIP Group is owned by a holding company, LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION. For more information about LECIP products and system, please visit http://www.lecip.com