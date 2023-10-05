RobotLAB Inks Second Franchise Agreement in North Carolina

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has signed a new robotics integration franchise agreement for Raleigh, North Carolina – just weeks after announcing a deal in nearby Charlotte. Local franchisee Kalpesh Patel of Panya LLC has acquired exclusive RobotLAB franchising rights for the entire Raleigh territory, which encompasses more than 33,000 businesses and over 1.8 million residents. Launched earlier this year to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s first-of-its-kind robotics franchising program will increase access to cost-saving solutions like cleaning, delivery and customer service robots throughout Raleigh, allowing businesses of all sizes to leverage automation and improve operational efficiency. RobotLAB recently signed franchise agreements in Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas-Fort Worth, with 10 additional territories in progress with prospective franchisees.

“It has always been our mission at RobotLAB to make robotics accessible to people and businesses across the world, so we are thrilled to partner with Kalpesh who we know shares this same goal for his Raleigh community,” said Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “As the robotics industry continues to grow, we are confident that Kalpesh and his RobotLAB Raleigh team will educate local business owners about the multitude of cost-saving, efficiency-improving business applications for robotics. By bringing robots into the market, demoing them in local businesses and tailoring them to fit an owner’s specific needs, we believe we will witness more businesses identify robots as a solution for them.”

With relevant experience in technology systems development and wholesale distribution, Patel and his Raleigh-based team will serve as an extension of RobotLAB’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs. RobotLAB’s Raleigh office will be nestled just outside Raleigh-Durham International Airport, allowing Patel and his team to operate locally and bring cleaning, delivery and service robots directly into interested businesses across the greater Raleigh community. Patel will focus on introducing robotics solutions to businesses located in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Research Triangle Park.

“As a resident of the greater Raleigh area, I recognize the potential for RobotLAB to thrive in a tech-friendly area like ours and look forward to increasing robot accessibility for local businesses,” said Patel. “Raleigh’s Research Triangle Park is commonly referred to as the Silicon Valley of the East because large technology companies like Cisco, DELL, Lenovo and IBM have added offices there, bringing many tech-enthusiastic professionals who I am confident will embrace RobotLAB’s effective robotics business solutions.”

With an impressive roster of longstanding manufacturer partnerships and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB will share its 15-plus years of expertise with its franchise partners and the local communities in which they serve. Aiming to increase access to robotics and AI solutions across the U.S., RobotLAB’s revolutionary franchising opportunity allows local franchise partners to seamlessly introduce all businesses in their territories to the power of automation. RobotLAB’s franchise program boasts minimal overhead, comprehensive online and in-person training, limited staffing requirements and attractive revenue opportunities in a fast-growing industry with limitless potential. Plus, the program’s low cost of entry and thorough training makes it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world, as well as experienced franchisees wanting to diversify their portfolios with a first-of-its-kind opportunity.

Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) have been cleared in nearly 40 states, with the remainder on track for completion by year’s end. For more information about RobotLAB’s franchising program, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.