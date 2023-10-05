The EVERY Company and Grupo Nutresa Enter Collaboration Agreement

The EVERY Co. and Grupo Nutresa will collaborate to drive innovation-based growth in the alternative meat sector. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MEDELLÍN, Colombia & DALY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The EVERY Co. ("EVERY"), a trailblazer in the future of protein production, and Grupo Nutresa ("Nutresa"), Colombia's largest CPG food company, have reached an agreement to collaborate and drive innovation-based growth in the alternative meat sector. Grounded in the companies' shared values of innovation, sustainability, and excellence, the plan involves the joint development of pilot and industrial tests featuring EVERY EggWhite™ in Nutresa's alternative meat product line. The agreement aims to accelerate product development by leveraging EVERY's hyper-functional binding protein, which will enhance taste, texture, and mouthfeel while eliminating the need for eggs.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (NUTRESA: BVC) is the leading processed food company in Colombia and one of the most relevant players in the sector in Latin America, with over USD 3.5 billion in consolidated sales of COP across +80 countries. Nutresa was included for the thirteenth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2022, and is the most sustainable food company in the world according to the Indices.

EVERY’s proteins are nature-equivalent versions of animal proteins made without animals, allowing food manufacturers to avoid the disease risk, commodity price volatility, and environmental footprint associated with traditional animal protein. The agreement complements core R&D initiatives in Nutresa’s cold-cuts business, with an initial focus on replacing conventional egg whites as binding agents in vegetarian products in the Zenú and Pietran brand lines, and supports the company’s strategic pillar of fostering growth through innovation.

EVERY uses its precision fermentation platform to precision-target and make the egg’s highest-performing binding protein. The result is EVERY EggWhite™, a hyper-functional protein that is nature-equivalent to the egg’s best binder (conventional eggs have over 100 proteins, each with different functionalities). Nutresa’s formulations will leverage EVERY EggWhite to deliver next-level binding with a performance ingredient that is cage-free, cruelty-free and antibiotic-free. In alternative meat applications, it brings next-level binding and gelation qualities that allow foods to more closely resemble their natural analogs, without the use of animal products or overly processed binding agents.

On the heels of historic price fluctuations in conventional eggs, EVERY is pairing product performance with unprecedented ingredient security, now offering F&B leaders like Nutresa an extraordinary flywheel for the development of next-gen foods at the forefront of consumer tastes, sustainability, and availability.

“At Nutresa, we are thrilled to progress on our goals around creating the best possible products while advancing our needs for secure ingredients without compromise,” said Oscar Alberto Ochoa González, director of R&D for the meat division at Nutresa. “We expect EVERY’s protein to solve a key need for egg white replacement in our alternative meat formulations, with additional benefits including bringing delicious, high-performing foods to consumers.”

“In collaborating with Nutresa, EVERY is taking a massive step in scaling the future of protein delivery. Working together with one of the world’s leaders in food and beverage shows that our products address key problems for the food industry,” said EVERY Co-Founder and CEO Arturo Elizondo. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Grupo Nutresa, and show that EVERY will be there to feed the future—without factory-farming animals.”

ABOUT GRUPO NUTRESA

ABOUT THE EVERY COMPANY

The EVERY Company is a leader in the food technology space and is the first company in the world to commercialize highly functional egg proteins produced without chickens. Based in Daly City, EVERY® has enhanced numerous commercial categories with its game-changing proteins, including pressed juice, baked goods and beverage alcohol, with more to come.

With investors including AB InBev, the world’s largest fermentation company, and Anne Hathaway, EVERY has been recognized as one of the 50 Hottest Tech Companies in the World by Crunchbase, and among the 50 NEXT companies to Disrupt the World. For more on EVERY’s B2B solutions transforming the food industry, visit EVERY.com/Solutions.

EVERY® is a registered trademark of The EVERY Company.