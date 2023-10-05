Ninja Thirsti™ Partners with Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay as its Newest Hydration Experts

Ninja hosts "If You Can Dream It, You Can Drink It" immersive experience alongside hydration experts and Thirsti™ partners, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules (Photo: SharkNinja)

Ninja hosts "If You Can Dream It, You Can Drink It" immersive experience alongside hydration experts and Thirsti™ partners, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules (Photo: SharkNinja)

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, announces its partnership with Lala Kent and Scheana Shay of Bravo’s hit show, Vanderpump Rules, to celebrate the launch of its first innovation in the beverage category: the Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System. The Ninja Thirsti™ offers a one-of-a-kind experience with the freedom to easily personalize your drink by still, sparkling, flavor and size.

Ninja Thirsti™ last night hosted its “If You Can Dream It, You Can Drink It” immersive experience in New York City, where attendees were inspired to come Thirsti™ and leave hydrated, experiencing a world of perfectly curated, personalized beverages alongside Thirsti™ partners and hydration aficionados, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

“I’ve tried every single sparkling water known to man, so when Ninja reached out about the new Thirsti™ Drink System, I couldn’t wait to try it.” said Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules star. “Balancing the demands of motherhood, filming and everything in between, I am now able to easily customize my sparkling water, by flavor or even fizz level, ditching having to lug cases of sparkling water home from the store."

“My fridge is always stocked with seltzer, energy drinks, enhanced water – you name it. The Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System has become my new obsession because I’m now able to customize any drink that I’m craving, bringing me back to my nostalgic bartending days.” said Scheana Shay, Vanderpump Rules star.

The Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System can make thousands of drinks right on your countertop. It’s easier than ever to personalize your drink by still, sparkling, flavor and size, satisfying all beverage needs. With over 4 drink lines and 20+ different flavor combinations, the Ninja Thirsti™ offers endless combinations of zero calorie, zero sugar drinks* at the touch of a button.

The Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System is available for purchase for $179.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and at Amazon, Best Buy, Meijer, Target and Walmart.

*Zero calories, zero sugar drinks per 12oz serving

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a diversified, global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. The Company seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers’ daily tasks and improve everyday lives. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the Company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive products to market, and developing one consumer solution after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. The Company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit www.sharkninja.com.