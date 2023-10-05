IntellxxDNA™ Powers Groundbreaking Child Health Study Alongside Documenting Hope™

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntellxxDNA™, a leader in genomic insights, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Documenting Hope, the research arm of Epidemic Answers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping children heal from chronic health conditions. The two are breaking new ground by illuminating the path to recovery for children with chronic conditions like ADHD, autism, and autoimmune diseases. They use IntellxxDNA’s cutting-edge genomic insights to help understand contributing factors and select targeted interventions for each child.

At the heart of this research partnership lies the FLIGHT™ Study (WCG® Protocol #20200327). This pioneering study seeks to confirm what case reports have long hinted at – that children can shed their chronic illness diagnoses through a personalized precision medicine approach to health, and that with the help of a comprehensive work-up many of these chronic health issues can be significantly improved and many can be completely reversed.

IntellxxDNA's involvement in the study demonstrates the power and potential of genomics in unraveling the mysteries of complex illnesses. Through their advanced genomic insights, they offer personalized interventions that can be implemented for each participating child.

“Across the country, clinicians utilizing IntellxxDNA are witnessing transformational shifts in pediatric patients with autism, ADHD, PANDAS/PANS and other neurodevelopmental challenges. By harnessing the power of precision medicine and genomic insights, we're not merely managing symptoms; we're identifying root causes and improving outcomes," said Dr. Sharon Hausman-Cohen, Chief Science Officer at IntellxxDNA.

The study isn't a typical clinical trial. Instead, it focuses on a comprehensive program that combines healthy lifestyle changes with genomically targeted precision care from dedicated local health practitioners. The study aims to develop a holistic approach to health, tailored to the unique needs of each child. Documenting Hope Medical Director Dr. Heather Tallman Ruhm uses IntellxxDNA as a precision clinical tool in the study. “It is a great resource for personalizing interventions. It has helped us prioritize laboratory testing and taken some of the guesswork out of which interventions might be most helpful or which ones might be counterproductive,” said Dr. Tallman Ruhm.

Josie Nelson, Documenting Hope’s Program Director, says “IntellxxDNA is unlike any other genomics tool on the market. It’s a total game-changer. The patient gets an incredible amount of information that can be used to optimize health at any stage of life. The clinical tool is elegant, easily searchable, and updated frequently.”

The study process will be captured on film to share insights and breakthroughs with the public. Experts involved in the study will also be speaking at an upcoming Conference, “Adventures in Healing,” in Orlando Nov 10-12, with tracks for both healthcare professionals and parents. For more information visit conference.documentinghope.com.

About IntellxxDNA™

IntellxxDNA is at the forefront of genomics intelligence, dedicated to revolutionizing personalized medicine. They equip functional and integrative clinicians with deep molecular insights into their patients, enabling evidence-based, precision treatments. Their mission goes beyond individual healing; they aim to usher in a new era of care for individuals.

Intellxxdna.com

About Documenting Hope

The Documenting Hope Project is the research program of Epidemic Answers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention and reversal of chronic health and developmental conditions in children. The project features an innovative and groundbreaking research program coupled with education, outreach, and media initiatives. Documenting Hope uses the tools of science and the power of media to document the impact of “Total Load” and explore how a community-based comprehensive collaborative care process can result in better health outcomes.

Documentinghope.com

Epidemicanswers.org