SIXT Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership with Iconic Los Angeles Lakers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT, a global leader in premium mobility services, proudly announces its exciting new sports sponsorship with one of professional basketball’s most storied franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers. This multi-year global partnership is one of two individual SIXT sponsorships with NBA teams and marks the first time SIXT has partnered with a professional sports team in the United States -- SIXT’s most important growth market.

Through its association with the Los Angeles Lakers, SIXT will increase its brand presence and redefine the mobility space in Los Angeles and globally. SIXT’s partnership with the Lakers will help the mobility provider transition from being a high-quality challenger brand to a recognized and established premium contender in the competitive U.S. rental car market.

Alexander Sixt, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Sixt SE: “The United States is the most important growth market for SIXT. What makes SIXT different, in particular, is our large premium fleet. Just as we represent premium mobility, the Lakers embody a premium experience in the world of sports. Through our new partnership, we're thrilled to unite our passion for performance and excellence with the world of sports, further enhancing the journeys of our valued customers.”

Konstantin Sixt, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Sixt SE: “We are looking forward to exciting Lakers fans with our first-class rental experience. This iconic franchise resonates with broad audiences, just as our premium rental car services have struck a chord with travelers seeking the best in mobility solutions. The partnership will provide a powerful platform through which we can introduce SIXT as a trusted partner to new customers who deserve the extraordinary when it comes to their car rental experience.”

Tim Harris, President, Los Angeles Lakers: “Brands partner with the Lakers to connect with an incredible global and loyal fanbase centered right here in Los Angeles. We’re proud to partner with SIXT as they grow their presence across Southern California while joining the excitement and energy of Lakers basketball.”

In just over 10 years, the United States has become one of the largest global markets for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 22 states and now serves 43 of the most important airports in the U.S., where it has grown rapidly through its commitment to offering a premium fleet and car rental experience at an affordable price.

Los Angeles is home not only to the Los Angeles Lakers but is also a pivotal travel hub, making the Lakers an ideal partner for SIXT. The partnership offers SIXT exclusive rights, offering unparalleled visibility and opportunities for engagement with fans inside and outside of Crypto.com arena, home of the Lakers.

PARTNERSHIP DETAILS

As the official car rental partner, SIXT will enjoy a strong presence during Lakers home games, with branded spaces that will be prominently visible within the arena, on the court, and on television broadcasts. This includes prime locations such as the Lakers Player Tunnel, where the SIXT brand will be showcased. SIXT will also present the "SIXT Man of the Game," the first substitution of a Lakers player at every home game. In addition to premium on-site presence, SIXT will further showcase its brand globally by way of bespoke social content distributed on Lakers social media channels. The Lakers have 70+ million followers across their global channels.

The partnership also extends to exclusive hospitality, ticketing, and merchandise offerings tailored for raffles and loyalty programs. This ensures that Lakers fans have the opportunity to engage with SIXT in unique and memorable ways, further enhancing their connection to the brand.

At the same time, the cooperation will enable SIXT to advertise on a global level with the Los Angeles Lakers logo and integrate it in offline and online marketing measures, for example, out-of-home installations in Los Angeles. SIXT will also highlight selected branches, such as LAX Airport, with spectacular architectural measures.

SIXT’s partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers, which was developed in collaboration with global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, symbolizes its commitment to expansion through strategic marketing collaborations. SIXT is dedicated to solidifying its position as a leader in premium car rental services. This partnership reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering the ultimate premium experience to customers. With basketball's global appeal, SIXT is enthusiastic about leveraging the positive emotions associated with the sport to connect with travelers from around the world as they embark on their journeys in Los Angeles.

About SIXT

With its registered office in Pullach near Munich, SIXT SE is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2022, the SIXT Group achieved a record consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 550 million and a significant increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 3.07 billion. SIXT SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

http://www.about.sixt.com