HanesBrands and University of Cincinnati Extend Exclusive Primary Apparel Partnership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and the University of Cincinnati today announced a multi-year extension of their current primary apparel partnership that gives HanesBrands exclusive rights across all retail channels to design, manufacture and distribute University of Cincinnati fanwear.

In addition to UC, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with HanesBrands, including the University of Texas, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia. More than 30 top-tier schools have exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with the apparel company, including UCLA, the University of Michigan, Clemson University and Penn State.

“Cincinnati was one of our first primary apparel partners, and we are thrilled by the success of this relationship. We appreciate the opportunity to continue growing the Cincinnati licensing program by offering exciting products and iconic brands that engage fans,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “It’s a testament to what we believed when we started—primary apparel partnerships work. We are excited to assist Cincinnati in positioning for growth and success during such an exciting and pivotal time for the university with the move to the Big 12.”

The agreement also includes collaborative retail activations around key games and events, special apparel program releases and educational opportunities for current Cincinnati students.

“We’re very proud of our partnership with HanesBrands and excited about this extension,” said Marty Ludwig, UC Director of Trademarks and Licensing. “We’ve seen significant growth in our brand since we started taking a more strategic approach to brand management, and our partners from HanesBrands are a big part of that with their commitment to the university. This partnership goes well beyond royalty income, as we align in a variety of areas from sustainability to internships, academic programming, unique marketing activations, and commitment to meet the needs of retailers in our market for high-quality apparel for the University of Cincinnati’s constituents.”

In addition to Hanes and Champion brands, the Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its easy style and soft, eco-forward fabrics, and ComfortWash features super-soft, vintage washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton. HanesBrands will continue developing exclusive collections featuring men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel and working with retail partners to make them broadly available to Bearcats fans everywhere.

The partnership extension with HanesBrands was completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a long-time leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.