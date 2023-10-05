Mythical Games Brings Street Racing and Car Ownership to Web3 Gaming with Official Launch of Nitro Nation World Tour

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing its unrivaled momentum in 2023, today, Mythical Games officially launched Nitro Nation World Tour (NNWT) on Android and iOS. This AAA mobile racing game was developed in partnership with CM Games, the creators of the critically acclaimed Nitro Nation franchise. Nitro Nation World Tour takes players around the world while they race, earn, collect, and digitally own hundreds of fully licensed cars from the world’s most sought-after car manufacturers, including Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Pagani, among others, with McLaren Automotive as the season one headliner.

Nitro Nation World Tour features several game modes, including real-time PvP races - known as Duels - tournaments, seasonal play, events, challenges & trials, and ghost races. The game also includes a robust campaign mode that offers an immersive story and memorable characters. To achieve a top ranking, players must work to develop a well-curated collection of cars, improve their racing skills, and possess a deep understanding of how track lengths and car tuning can affect their races.

In addition to CM Games, Mythical is collaborating with world-renowned electronic musician and car enthusiast deadmau5 on the launch of the game in conjunction with his upcoming tour, starting on October 5th in Tokyo, Japan, with NNWT creative visuals included in his live show production. As an official Nitro Nation World Tour partner, deadmau5 will be featured prominently in the first season of the in-game World Tour festival, enabling players to participate in a themed racing event and compete for an exclusive deadmau5-themed in-game car.

“I’ve always loved living on the cutting edge of technology, and I’m proud to be a partner and launch the game during my upcoming Day of the deadmau5 shows,” said deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman). “I’ve said before that music is 80 percent fun and 20 percent work. Video games, for me, are all about fun. I hope you’ll enjoy playing the game as much as I have.”

“It’s been exciting to work with great partners such as CM Games, McLaren Automotive, and deadmau5 to help us launch Nitro Nation World Tour,” said Jamie Jackson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Mythical Games. “We’re really looking forward to seeing how the community rallies around the game, and it will be fun to see how collectors are going to trick out their rides to either sell or race against their competitors.”

Nitro Nation World Tour incorporates digital collectibles in the form of both its cars and workshops that players can purchase, hold, or trade throughout gameplay. While the cars are used to race, the workshops exist to maintain or improve the cars’ performance through upgrades, repairs, and customizations. Players can also loan out the cars they own or rent other players’ vehicles to experience a different make or model.

Nitro Nation World Tour incorporates a social networking feature that allows players to join or create their own Social Club, which act as associations for like-minded players to work together towards mutual racing goals and provide team support.

Nitro Nation World Tour is built on the Mythos blockchain gaming ecosystem and is powered by MYTH, Mythical’s native governance token for in-game currencies. Governed by the Mythos DAO, and with support from industry leaders in Web3 gaming, the Mythos ecosystem aims to democratize games and allow players and creators to participate in game value chains through the benefit of Web3.

Nitro Nation World Tour is now available in both the App Store and Google Play Store for download on mobile devices.

View the official Nitro Nation World Tour launch trailer here.

For more information, visit Nitro Nation World Tour and follow along on Twitter and Discord for the latest updates.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology.

Mythical’s “gamers-first” focus comes naturally; from the beginning, it’s been powered by industry leaders. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Oculus, Madden, Marvel Strike Force, and Skylanders.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.