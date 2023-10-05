Retail Realm Partners with BlueSnap to Bring the Power of Global Payment Orchestration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Users

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, has announced their partnership with Retail Realm, a multinational Microsoft ISV specializing in payments. BlueSnap’s Global Payment Orchestration platform will provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 users with the ability to create more dynamic global payment experiences for their customers, while increasing payment ROI for their business.

BlueSnap’s global payment orchestration platform is built to support growing international businesses. It includes a network of global banks to help increase authorization rates, payment optimization tools to reduce costs, over 100+ shopper currencies to improve sales, 100+ popular payment types to convert more shoppers, solutions for regulation and tax compliance, reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation, and built-in chargeback and fraud management – all available through a single integration.

Through this one integration to BlueSnap, Microsoft Dynamic 365 users can optimize local and global payments. Not only can Microsoft Dynamics 365 retailers better service their global customers with localized payment experiences using local payment methods and currencies, using BlueSnap’s Global Payment Orchestration Platform, retailers can achieve increased sales with higher authorization rates, decrease costs with BlueSnap’s Intelligent Payment Routing and benefit from the ability to tailor value-added services such as fraud, chargeback and regulation and tax compliance to serve the needs of their market.

“Global payment orchestration is essential for ecommerce retailers who want to give their customers the best checkout experience,” said Ralph Danglemaier, BlueSnap CEO. “But it is equally important for ecommerce retailers to ensure they can manage their payments more efficiently, especially for global transactions. With global payment orchestration, businesses can reduce friction and confusion during the payment process to improve their chances of completing transactions and increasing conversions.”

“We are very proud to collaborate with BlueSnap to provide a Microsoft certified payment integration with Dynamics 365 Commerce and B2B applications,” said Rachel A. Smith, VP Global Sales at Retail Realm. “BlueSnap’s Global Payment functionality is built to modernize acceptance for any use case and with a focus on ROIs for multi-national organizations. BlueSnap’s functionality rich card-not-present payment solution will uniquely meet the needs of Commerce customers.”

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for global embedded payments, we offer white-labelled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

About Retail Realm

Retail Realm is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions in the Retail and Hospitality industries. With a portfolio of over 50,000 customers worldwide, Retail Realm is established in delivering omni-channel payment processing connectivity to merchants all over the world. Its MAX suite of products including MAX Pay Global, MAX Pay Reconciliation, MAX Mobile, and MAX Labels & Availability, addresses key areas of Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers’ businesses, bringing the flexibility of choice and functionally rich products that greatly enhance customer and user experience.