Sonendo Announces New Partnership Agreements with Two Leading Specialty DSOs to Expand Access to the GentleWave® Procedure for Elevated Root Canal Treatment

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the signing of two new strategic partnership agreements with the country’s leading endodontic dental service organizations (DSOs) to expand patient access to a best-in-class root canal experience. As a result of these partnerships, the GentleWave System with CleanFlow™ Technology, which offers a less invasive and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy, will be available in more endodontic offices nationwide.

Sonendo previously announced the appointment of a dedicated DSO and special markets leader to accelerate adoption of the GentleWave System in the fast-growing DSO segment within the industry. These two new agreements represent the progress of this initiative and signal significant opportunity in the space. By leveraging innovative tools like the GentleWave System, the DSO groups can streamline workflows and reduce the administrative burden on doctors, allowing them to spend more time providing high-quality care to patients, while also differentiating their practices.

With a shared commitment to ensuring exceptional care, Sonendo and its DSO partners aim to increase the number of endodontic practices offering the GentleWave System, thereby expanding patient access to superior root canal treatment.

“DSOs are one of the major driving forces behind the technological transformation that’s revolutionizing the dental industry,” said Michael Smith, chief commercial officer at Sonendo. “With this, we look forward to working with our new DSO specialty partners to further our mission to save teeth and improve lives.”

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo developed and manufactured the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices and offers patients an effective, less invasive, and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

