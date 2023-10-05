GSTQ Opens Popup Boutique at Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSTQ, a Dany Garcia founded apparel brand made to magnify one’s presence, announces the opening of its latest popup retail experience at New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center. GSTQ Rock Center follows the success of the brand’s two previous popups in SoHo, NY and Atlanta, GA and arrives just in time for the busy fall and holiday shopping seasons. On the heels of the brand’s first New York Fashion Week presentation last month, GSTQ Rock Center will offer a size-inclusive collection assortment for women and men.

Located in the heart of the city, Rockefeller Center continues its legacy of culture, community, commerce and greenspaces with reimagined public spaces, shops, restaurants, public art, and programming. GSTQ, a New York established women founded and led DTC fashion brand, will be in good company located among established retailers, culinary and entertainment hotspots and soon to arrive world renowned holiday decorations. GSTQ Rock Center joins the culture and commerce of Rockefeller Center’s campus with the aim to be the go-to women’s and menswear destination for city residents and visitors alike.

"We are thrilled that GSTQ is joining the Rockefeller Center campus community in time for the holidays," said EB Kelly, senior managing director for Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center. "GSTQ joins a roster of brands that are drawn to the vibrancy and sense of New York City soul that can only be found at the Center. We know they will be embraced by those who come to work and play at Rockefeller Center during this joyful season.”

“The in-person connection is important to our brand and for our community to come together; consumers get the advantage of experiencing our fabrics, clothes, and premium feel in person. We will be using this store as a test model for future brick and mortar build outs and wholesale partnerships. We are elated to see this project come to life and for the growth of our brand as we expand into lifestyle.” Katie Mayne, CEO

Starting October 5, 2023 through January 2024, GSTQ Rock Center will be an immersive and experiential point of sale for the brand offering inclusive Fall/Winter 2023 and Holiday menswear and womenswear collections in addition to exclusive styles and accessories. Shoppers will be able to snap up the best-selling GSTQ sheer bombers, holiday styles and suit dressings. Customers will have the opportunity to experience Rockefeller Center’s winter festivities and celebratory décor during this holiday season as well as be offered promos and special invites from GSTQ.

The GSTQ Fall/Winter 2023 men’s and womenswear collections are available at the Rockefeller Center pop up and online at GSTQ.com. Sizes range from XS - 3XL for women, and XS to XXL for men. Prices range from $48 - $1298 USD.

GSTQ Rock Center Store Details:

Address: 45 Rockefeller Plaza (10 West 51st Street), New York, NY 10011

Store Hours: Sunday – Saturday 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

About GSTQ

GSTQ is a fashion brand that’s here to magnify each person’s extraordinary presence with clothing that fits well, looks great, and moves with people as they move.

Like founder Dany Garcia herself, GSTQ bucks’ convention to carve its own space, with clothing that never asks people to compromise comfort for style, luxury for everyday wear, or function for fit—so they can show up for themselves and others at their most authentic, positive, and powerful. With nothing holding them back.

GSTQ believes that anyone is capable of getting out there, making moves that align with their truths, and living into their potential. That everyone—when they are empowered—is. GSTQ was founded in 2021, but the inspiration for GSTQ had been with Garcia since she was a 15-year-old in the high school band playing “God Saves the Queen.” Moved by the reverence so many people could have for one woman and inspired by the power of an individual to make a positive impact on others and the world, Garcia would draw GSTQ on her notebooks as a reminder that she is capable of greatness. She remained committed to that belief into adulthood, when, unable to find a wardrobe that served her athletic physique and entrepreneurial lifestyle—and empowered her to be her best self— she knew she had an opportunity to change fashion not only for herself but for people everywhere. And so GSTQ the brand was born.

About Dany Garcia

Dany Garcia is a multifaceted business mogul and is the Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of The Garcia Companies, Founder of GSTQ, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL, Co-Founder of Seven Bucks Productions, as well as an investor, philanthropist, wife, mentor, thought leader, and mother. A Cuban American woman, child of immigrants, and a leader in many male-dominated industries, Dany continues to make opportunities from and for what others call differences. She is the first woman owner of an American football league, a professional bodybuilder in her own right, and a trailblazer in business, sports, fashion and lifestyle.

About Tishman Speyer

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 36 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers’ evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 533 properties, totaling 223 million square feet, with a combined value of over $129 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.